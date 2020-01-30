Top 5 Sustainable Energy Companies Ruling the Market

The indiscriminate use of non-renewable sources has put the global environment under threat. Environmental pollution, global warming, and melting of glaciers are the major concerns today which have led to the development of renewable sources of energy. The companies around the world are focusing on tapping these sustainable energy sources. Major innovations have taken place in this field and companies are investing in R&D to tap it further. Energy experts like Douglas Healy stresses more on the renewable resource usage for all our energy consumptions. He believes that companies that work on renewable resources gain more power and credibility in the future. We have put up the names of the top 5 such sustainable energy companies ruling the market.

Siemens

Siemens AG is a technology company with more than 165 years of global presence. It has business in more than 200 countries. Siemens is known for engineering excellence, quality, innovation and reliability. The company’s area of focus is electrification, automation and digitalization. It is working on 3,441 projects and has a capacity of 240,958.12 MW.

Siemens is the no. 1 offshore wind turbine construction company. It is the leading supplier of gas and steam turbines and medical imaging equipment such as computed tomography and MRI systems. It provides power transmission solutions, infrastructure solutions, and automation, drive and software solutions as well. Siemens is also a leader in laboratory diagnostics and clinical IT.

GE Energy

GE is a global digital industrial company organized around a global exchange of knowledge known as the ‘GE Store’. Through GE Store each business can share and access the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. GE has software-defined machines and solutions. It has 1118 projects with capacity of 91,609.78 MW. One invention leads to another invention and with its technology, services, people and scale, GE is delivering its best to the customers.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is another leading name in the sustainable energy generation field. Its HQ is in Juno Beach, Florida and owns two electric companies there; one is Florida Power & Light Company serving more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and another one is Gulf Power Company serving more than 460,000 people in 8 countries throughout northwest Florida.

It is working on 718 projects with a capacity of 70,422.96 MW. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, together with its affiliates is the world’s largest generator of wind and solar energy. It’s a Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index. Fortune’s 2019 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies” ranks NEE no. 1 in the electric and gas utility industry. It is ranked among the top 25 on Fortune’s 2018 list of “companies that Changed the World”.

Suzlon

Suzlon Group ranks 5th in the world in wind power generation field. Its market share is over 10.5% in just over a decade. It has 1047 projects to its name with a capacity of 32,386.04 MW. The company envisions being among the top 3 wind energy companies in the world. Its aim is to enhance its technology and build a cost-efficient manufacturing base. It has combined innovation, end-to-end solutions and is focusing on R&D. It has adopted a vertically integrated manufacturing strategy to deliver maximum value to its customers.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is another big player in the renewable energy sector with almost 11.8 million customers worldwide. BHE Renewables is its wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company has 383 projects in its account with 32,113.31 MW of capacity. The company uses wind, solar, hydro as well as geothermal energy. It generates almost 7800 MW of wind energy with 1,500 MW of solar capacity in operation. The Topaz and Solar Star projects are its two most significant projects for solar photovoltaics around the world.

Conclusion

Using renewable energy sources is the need of the hour and the world is moving fast towards more and more use of sustainable energy sources. At present, 25% of the global energy comes from renewable sources. International Energy Agency has predicted that 40% of Earth’s energy would come from renewable sources by the year 2040. Due to such a huge potential in the sustainable energy field, numerous companies have entered this area. The companies are assessed in terms of their capacity with how many MW of energy is produced by them and the views that they receive.

