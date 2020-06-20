Sex: Rules of Finding One Night Stands On Tinder!

There are no rules for one night stand which is catching up the trend as so many sites are focussing on people looking for casual relationships and one fine example is ispace1 where you can also look up for a hookup partner.

Tinder is an amazing dating app. The designers started a revolution in the dating world that many others have began to follow. Simplify the dating process and more people will be interested in trying online dating. In almost no time, Tinder became one of the most popular hookup apps and sex apps for both men and women.

With a dating app, if you are looking to find a one night stand, you will have to follow a certain set of rules. In order to save you the process of learning the rules from trial and error, we have gathered some of the most important rules for finding a one night stand on Tinder.

Don’t Have A Lude Profile

Even if you are trying to create a profile for the sole purpose of enjoying one night stands, you don’t want to have a lude profile. Potential one night stand partners will more often than not be turned off by lude profiles. Often times, a lude profile is also a sign of a pervert or someone you generally don’t want to hook up with.

Consider Using A One Night Stand Websites

There are a variety of websites and apps that are dedicated to having a one night stand. Try using one of these apps so that everyone you see is interested in the same thing as you. Use a website like One Night Stand Sites to find a site to use.

Don’t Start A Message Off With Sex Talk

Going straight to talking about the size of your dick or how much you want to get laid won’t get you anywhere. Just like with a lude profile, these are a no-no. It turns people off and makes you come across as pushy, needy, and a pervert.

Don’t Expect Anything

Don’t go into a conversation expecting to get laid by the end. Especially with how you message the person. Go in being open to a relationship but demanding, or straight asking their contact information right away is a no-go. Start the conversation first.

Read Their Profile

Tinder isn’t known for having long profiles but the short profiles they do have are important. Make sure to take the time to read the profile. If someone isn’t interested at all in having a one night stand, it will often say in their profile. Messaging someone who clearly doesn’t want a one night stand is a waste of your time and could get you reported.

Write Your Own Profile

In most cases putting “looking for a one night stand” in your profile won’t get you much of anywhere. A good amount of potential partners for one night stands might even ignore your profile. Come up with a witty profile that shows who you are and at the most discreetly hint at the fact that you are looking for a one night stand.

An empty profile can tell people just as much as a full one. You don’t have to have a huge profile, just something.

Don’t Drag It Out

Yes, you need to be nice, but at the same time, you don't want to be too nice. Don't be the person who is referred to as The Nice Guy. Your goal should be to make the one night stand the night you start messaging, not a few nights down the road. You don't want to create anything more than a one night stand.

Be Safe

With any one night stand you need to be safe. You don’t want to do anything that is unsafe. If you feel that there is anything off about the message chains you have, go elsewhere. Sex is never worth putting your safety at risk. There are risks all over the internet and you never know who you are talking to.

Take these rules to mind and at the same time, use common sense. If you feel that something is right or isn’t right, listen to your mind. Good luck hooking up and enjoy yourself.

