If you read this post, most likely, you’re one of the tattoo lovers who has experimented with a few temporary tattoos but is hesitant about permanently inking a design on your skin. You may still be debating whether or not to get a tattoo.

Should you get a tattoo?





Well, this is a question that no one else can answer but you. Tattoos are not everyone’s cup of tea, but if you have a fascination with them, getting one will probably satisfy your curiosity.

However, there are a few things you can’t ignore because tattoos are more than just body decorations. You should consider the following factors before getting a tattoo:

Budget

According to a tattoo artist at Spiritus Tattoo in Columbus, Ohio, the average cost of a tattoo is determined by its size and design.

Basically, larger and more complex designs cost considerably more than small and simple ones. The artist’s reputation also matters since it plays a role in determining the hourly rate.

Well-known artists typically charge more than up-and-coming ones. If you pick a high-profile artist, the hourly rate would add up quickly to the total cost. Hence, evaluate your budget before making an appointment.

At the very least, you could pay around $50 for a tiny piece with a small number of details. A medium-sized one may cost you between $100 and $300. And if it’s much bigger, it can cost upwards of $1,000 or more.

Safety

This should be at the forefront of every tattoo service. Tattooing tears skin tissue, which then causes minor bleeding. It makes sense that this procedure carries the risk of infection and disease transmission with how it’s performed. It causes an open wound, which takes several weeks to heal.

Skin infections should be treated as soon as possible since they may leave scars and diminish the attractiveness of the tattoo. Left untreated, you put it at high risk of an abscess or a more severe condition.

Fortunately, this can be avoided with aftercare. Many products are designed to inhibit bacterial growth, so they don’t have time to wreak havoc on the healing tissue.

Just don’t take it lightly because you never know what kind of bacteria you’ve been exposed to following a tattoo procedure. It’s better to stay safe than sorry.

To put your mind at ease, work with a professional artist. These experts have been trained to implement safety measures, including sterilizing tattoo instruments, disinfecting highly-attended areas, using quality dye, and applying antiseptics.

Allergic reaction

It’s hard to determine how the body would react to tattoo dye before it’s applied directly to the skin. However, if you have sensitive skin, it could be a warning sign to be more cautious in undergoing this procedure.

The severity would depend on how hard your body rejects the chemicals in ink. The effect can range from mild to very bad. Please reveal to your artist if you have allergies so that they can be more prepared.

This is not too common, though. But then again, there’s nothing wrong with reading your body’s signals. An allergic reaction may manifest as pain, redness, pus, rash, and a host of other symptoms.

Reputable tattoo studio

Doing a tattoo in a reputable studio can minimize the risks associated with tattooing.

But this begs another question, how to discover them in your area? Looking up on Google sounds like a good idea when none of your acquaintances are into tattoos. Focus on ones with stellar ratings and reviews.

However, it’s still necessary to check out a shop in person so that you know how they maintain hygiene. You may also get an infection if you do tattoo work in a filthy environment. The punctured skin is basically a new wound; therefore, you should be concerned about it. Bacteria may colonize and cause infection if the wound is not protected throughout the healing process.

Aftercare

A new tattoo will appear wet and sticky at first, but it’s to be expected. And don’t freak out when it forms a scab because it’s a normal process.

Just practice proper aftercare to ensure that the tattoo heals as it should. The scab will flake off eventually, but the itchiness that comes with it can be unbearable. No matter how bad it is, you’re not supposed to scratch a new tattoo as it can delay the healing process. Any sign of excess moisture should also be avoided, although the right amount of it could provide some relief.

Another concern is to protect the tattoo from infection. In this case, you should pay attention to signs that may indicate an infection, such as persistent pain, redness, pus, and fever.

Getting a tattoo conclusion

Getting inked means going through a process that may pose risks if not done carefully. Tattooing uses a needle grouping to puncture the skin and deposit pigment into the dermal layer of the skin. The needle needs to be sterile, or else it may cause infection or another unwanted implication. That’s why you need to put some thought into how you get it.

Work only with licensed practitioners because they understand the importance of following safety protocols to avoid unnecessary risks.

So, should you get a tattoo?

Quite frankly, it’s a big decision to make because tattoos are permanent and irreversible. Sure, laser removal technology exists, but it takes effort and investment to do it. Remember that a tattoo is already costly. You wouldn’t want to get it, only to regret it later.

For this reason, please be informed before you search for an artist. We’ve shed light on what to consider before getting your first tattoo. Take time to read because the information may save you from future trouble.

