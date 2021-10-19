International GT is coming through with that Boom! Hailing from Las Vegas the multi-talented Artist, Producer and Engineer is making quite the entrance into the rap scene. He is an experienced producer/engineer with a great ear and skill set that brings a new flavor to the ever-expanding music industry.





International GT is the next rapper to blow out of the Las Vegas Area. The coming-up artist is equipped with the ability to both rap and sing while injecting nothing but pure emotion into his lyrics. He is undoubtedly the right choice for an ever-expanding industry. His knowledge in Production, Engineering, Mixing, and Songwriting, is the Swiss army knife needed on any team. His experiences and education has allowed him countless valuable opportunities. GT is no stranger to success having worked with Grammy Award Winning mixing engineer Bonzai Caruso, on Jah Cure, The Cure. Nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2016 Grammys. Another is earning RIAA Gold Certification for recording on the song Feels Great by Cheat Codes, featuring Fetty Wap.

Read More – Meet Multi-Talented New York Based Musician Benji DaRula

Studio experiences with legendary artists, countless real world working opportunities, and a life long passion for music has prepared him for this journey. In 2019, International GT create his own artist project with the release of his debut “Elevation”. Mastered by none other than Grammy Award Winning Mastering engineer Mike Bozzi the album was streamed over 200,000 times. He has always been driven and focused. The reason behind his success is his ability to Reinvent himself as the situation demands. GT has been an amazing inspiration for many young artists.

|

Connect with International GT

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

