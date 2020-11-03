Slow Aging by Applying These Lifestyle Choices [Top 7]

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Let’s face it. No one likes the idea of growing old, no matter what they tell you.

Of course, there are some exciting things to look forward to during your 70s, 80s, and beyond. Retiring and becoming a grandparent among them.

But despite that, being old doesn’t sound all that appealing.

But enough with being a Debbie Downer.

The good news is you can embrace being old if you take care of yourself now.

Do you want to know how?

Here are seven lifestyle choices to make starting today so you can age gracefully! You deserve to live life to the fullest!

1. Make H20 and Sleep High Priority

First, make sure you’re drinking enough water. You should also get your full seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

Drink Water Throughout the Day

Water keeps your body in tip-top condition. After all, your body depends on it to function (and to keep you young). Because you lose water sweating, breathing, and digesting food, it’s up to you to stay hydrated.

Make a point to drink enough water every day. The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine tell us that women should drink around 11.5 cups of water a day. In comparison, men should drink about 15.5 cups of water daily.

If that sounds like a lot of water — it is! But your body needs it. So keep track of your daily water intake to make sure you’re drinking enough.

Get Enough Rest

If you’re in the bad habit of not getting enough zzz’s, it can take a toll on your body after a while.

Sleep enables your body to rest and revitalize itself each night. So if you’re not getting enough rest, you’re not providing yourself enough time to recover.

Set up a sleeping schedule to go to bed and wake up at a specific time each day. That way, you can get your beauty sleep and look amazing for years to come!

In summary, both drinking water and getting enough sleep are the key to staying young and healthy.

2. It’s All About Anti-Aging Foods

There are plenty of anti-aging foods that can keep you younger for longer. These types of foods have the right kind of nutrients that keep you in excellent shape. And, not to mention, they make your skin glow!

If you’d like to fight off a dull complexion and wrinkles, eat more anti-aging foods .

Here are some foods that’ll slow down aging you should add to your diet pronto:

Red bell peppers



Broccoli



Blueberries



Avocados



Nuts



Mushrooms



Nourish yourself with anti-aging foods, and not only will you look better, but you’ll feel great too!

3. Sugar is Bad News

We’re stating the obvious here, but sugar is no one’s friend. Interestingly enough, sugar also affects your skin and can make you age quicker. Over time, sugar makes your skin less elastic. That means the more sugar you eat, the worse your skin will look.

Not only that, but sugar has many other health side effects.

In case you need a reminder (we all sometimes do!), here are a few other adverse effects of sugar:

High blood pressure



Weight gain



Diabetes



Body inflammation



Fatty liver disease



Heart disease



Eating sugar in moderation as a snack is nice once in a while. But eating sugar every day isn’t good for your health and can make you look older than you are.

If you find yourself getting addicted to sugar, opt for some anti-aging fruits instead.

4. Mental Activity Makes a Difference

Another way to stay young is by training your brain to be more active.

Play games, read more books, and participate in other activities that make you think a lot.

Do you like to listen to music?

As simple as it sounds, concentrating on lyrics can work your mind. Listening to instruments does the same. It makes you focus all the while listening to something you enjoy!

And if you’re a reader, make time to read more often. Reading both relaxing and challenging books will engage your mind.

By doing mental activities, you’ll stay physically young!

5. No More Late Nights Out

Okay, we’re not suggesting you do away with late nights altogether.

But the more you make an effort to establish a consistent schedule, the healthier your body will be. We mentioned on #1 that sleep is essential and that it’s a good idea to set up a plan.

When you’re not on a consistent schedule, your body’s internal clock gets confused. You can get tired more often and aren’t as productive.

All this results in your aging more quickly. But, if you make an effort to hit the hay at a reasonable hour, then you’ll feel better.

Everyone’s sleep schedule could use some fine-tuning once in a while. Do your best to focus on having a daily sleep plan that’ll result in a youthful body and mind.

6. Healthy Fats Are More Than Okay

Eating healthy fats has excellent benefits. A few of these benefits are having more energy and better heart health.

Many people have an aversion to fat because our culture has told us it’s bad for so long. Eating a ton of bacon may not be healthy, but there are a ton of healthy fats that could be a part of your diet!

Don’t be afraid to eat avocado, olive oil, nuts, and eggs. All these healthy fats will help to keep you around longer.

7. Surround Yourself with Uplifting People

Surround yourself with people who respect you and bring more meaning to your life.

Being around people who are toxic and self-seeking can make you stressed out.

When you’re feeling overwhelmed, it can affect your mental and physical health. For example, you may ruminate about things that are bothering you. And worrying can result in health problems such as depression, ulcers, and more.

Having healthy relationships makes life more fulfilling. Quality people who are in your life help you be the best version of yourself.

And you know what that means, right?

If you’re spending time with people who lift you up — you’ll be happier. With a sunnier outlook on life, aging will slow down!

In Conclusion

It’s understandable if you’re not looking forward to growing old. But after having applied all that we outlined, maybe getting older won’t be so bad.

There’s no need to be afraid of aging. Instead, make wise decisions that’ll result in you feeling energetic and robust.

Apply the right lifestyle choices, and you’ll be forever young!

Caitlin Sinclair is the Business Manager at The Rylan. With over five years of property management experience, she begins and ends each day loving what she does. She finds joy in helping current and future residents and makes The Rylan a place everyone loves to call home.

