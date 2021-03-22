Steve Kerr took part in a podcast by Logan Murdock that got published today. He went over what it was like having a championship worthy team compared to last season in which the Golden State Warriors won only 15 games.

Yet Drew Schiller of NBC Sports Bay Area took it upon himself to tweet about the episode. Which resulted in Kevin Durant responding and angering Kerr.

This is due to the nature of the tweet which says “Steve Kerr told @loganmurdock he enjoyed last season (when the Warriors went 15-50) more than Kevin Durant’s last season with the Warriors.” What Kerr actually said is this “that last year was tough. There was a lot going on — some that you know about and some that you don’t. That was very difficult.”

So essentially Schiller makes it seem like Kerr is taking a shot at Durant which he wasn’t. The Warriors coach had this to say “that is the furthest thing from the truth. It was a terribly unfair shot, completely taking something out of context.”

Golden State made the Finals in Durant’s last season with Golden State yet he tore his achilles, Klay Thompson tore his ACL in that series as well, and DeMarcus Cousins tore his quadricep. Kerr mentioned this as well saying “that year was just a bear. It was stress level … two season-ending injuries during the Finals. DeMarcus (Cousins) also had a serious injury … we had all kinds of stress. The whole point of the conversation was the stress of the five-year run compared to coaching a team of young guys that doesn’t win as many games, but is eager to win.”

One now has to wonder how NBC Sports Bay Area will handle Schiller as Kerr’s anger is justifiable. It also doesn’t look good to have a quote taken out of context go viral either. Here’s a look at the responses on social media.

Way to misreport and perpetuate the bad rep the media has — DN (@deeezN12) March 23, 2021

So just to be clear Kerr didn’t even mention KD is his reasoning? — Will Turner (@wTurn3r) March 23, 2021

What awful reporting. Completely out of context to get views. — Ray (@raymao84) March 23, 2021

This ain’t accurate. He never said he liked it more than his last year. He said the last year with KD was tough. Said he enjoyed last year. It got attention though so accuracy doesn’t matter — Wesley Tameifuna (@westameifuna) March 23, 2021

