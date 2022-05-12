As a citizen of the United Kingdom, you’re probably aware of the many laws that govern your everyday life. But did you know that there are some pretty weird laws on the books in the UK?

Every country is unique, and each country’s laws are unique as well. These laws sometimes verge on the absurd, and other times they relate to essential cultural norms that may differ from your own. It’s safe to know these laws because ignorance of the law is not an excuse.





As a foreigner in a new location, there are certain laws that you need to be aware of. Some of these laws may seem strange to you, but they are still in effect, nonetheless. In this article, we will take a look at some of these seemingly weird laws from the UK as mentioned by technology lawyers EM Law and some other parts of the world.

Beached whales must be offered to the ruling monarch

The “head and spermaceti of a whale” should be handed to the king, but the rest of the carcass should be given to the finder, according to a statute passed by Edward II in 1322. This UK law was born out of pure greed. In medieval markets, the ‘royal fish’ cost a lot of money, and the affluent desired them for their feasts. Whale oil had a thriving market as well.

Also in Iceland, any whale that washes up on the coast must be reported to the sheriff’s office, who then chooses whether it should be given to the king or queen.

In public performances, you are not permitted to sing Happy Birthday

You might think this is an urban legend or ridiculous legislation, but it is true. Because the song is copyright protected, singing happy birthday as part of a public act is prohibited..

To publicly perform or broadcast the “Happy Birthday to You” song, moviemakers and restaurant owners must first secure a license. You’re safe singing this song at home, or even at work, because neither situation counts as a “public performance” for copyright purposes. This law is applicable in the UK and everywhere else in the world.

You Cannot Import Polish potatoes

There is actually official legislation that forbids Polish potatoes from being imported into the UK, which is very weird. This UK statute exists because it had been enacted in response to a ring riot outbreak in Poland.

The Polish Potatoes Order of 2004 requires written notification to an inspector at least 2 days prior to the scheduled date of importation in England.

On the German Autobahn, it is illegal to run out of gas

Car aficionados and speed demons alike enjoy journeys along the German Autobahn, which are renowned for having dynamic speed restrictions that allow vehicles to cruise faster than 100 miles per hour. However, if car owners run out of petrol, they may be subject to a hefty fine. And don’t even consider walking to a gas station; that will be another fine.

Germans think that it is the car owner’s responsibility to keep their automobile properly fueled, thus if they run out of gas, it is their problem. It’s dangerous to walk beside the highway, and it’s much riskier to have a car stranded on the side of the road. Monitor your petrol gauge and fill it up when it goes low.

In Singapore, chewing gum is prohibited

When people flout the rules, everyone pays the price. In 1992, Singapore outlawed all gum ingredients after vandals used chewing gum to cause havoc with the MRT system, costing the Housing and Development Board $150,000 each year to remove gum litter.

With the exception of dental and nicotine gums with therapeutic value, anyone importing, selling, or creating gum in Singapore faces fines and/or jail time. Make sure not to get caught blowing bubbles on the streets of Singapore.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...