A powerful device by OnePlus that costs half as premium phones with amazing specifications.





Pros:

Great 90Hz display

Awesome cameras

Decent UI

Android 10

Powerful performance and storage speed

Fast charging

Budgeted

Cons:

Not so great battery life

No headphone jack

No IP rating

No wireless charging

OnePlus 7T specifications:

OnePlus 7T brings all the best features like a 90Hz display a great camera at low pricing. For 35,999 INR, is it worth it? Let us see:

If you already have a OnePlus 7T, try out OnePlus 7 T cases for girls from Peeperly’s. They are cute and affordable.

Display and Design: Dual Gorilla Glass Panel with aluminum frame, 6.55inch FLUID AMOLED, 90Hz Refresh Rate, 1080*2400p, HDR 10+

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, Octa-core CPU, ADRENO 640 GPU

Memory: 8GB RAM (128GB/ 256GB), non expandable

Operating System: Oxygen OS Based on Android 10

Camera: 48MP SONY wide, 12MP Telephoto, 16MP camera ultrawide, DUAL LED FLASH, HDR, PANORAMA

Video Recording: 4k @30/60fps, 1080p @ 30/60/240fps, 720p @960fps

Selfie Camera: Motorized 16MP fixed focus, Auto-HDR, 1080p @ 30fps

Battery: 3,800mAh non removable

Connectivity: Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Dual Band GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, Audio via USB-C

Miscellaneous: Fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, compass, virtual proximity sensing.

Colors: Frosted Silver, White and Glacier Blue

OnePlus 7T is a new flagship with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. It has changed the market game and made it cost-effective. Its been four months since the launch of the OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7T has hit the stores.

There is a minor refresh with Snapdragon 855+ processor. It has a rear camera and a 90Hz refresh rate. It was a necessity for the company as the OnePlus 7, felt a bit underwhelming compared to the premium newly launched device that is power-packed. OnePlus 7T bridges the gap and stays one of the powerful mid-range phones in this segment.

Design:

OnePlus 7T shares the same design as the OnePlus 7. It is slightly different from the back with a curve and a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. We are not sure from where OnePlus took inspiration, from Nokia or Moto? If you find it appealing you can go for this minimalist design phone. OnePlus 7T has a frosted back cover. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7 Pro are slightly different from one another. The 7T measures 160.94*74.44*8.13mm with 190gms weight. It is slimmer, lighter, and taller than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

It is easy to hold and carry with one hand. It fits well in the snuggly pocket. It is a bit slippery, so you need a back cover for a better grip. The arrangements of ports are similar to the 7 Pro- volume rocker at left and power and lock button at the right side. The power key falls at the thumb and gets great access to the phone. A volume grille, SIM tray, and USB-C port rest at the bottom.

Display:

The 7T has a 6.55-inch Full HD AMOLED display with thin bezels, HDR 10+, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Later, you can choose between 60Hz and 90Hz. Smoother transitions make the gaming and video experience better.

A flat-display is nice, as it reduces accidental screen press and makes it less reflective. The screen of 7T is clear and crisp. It is excellent to watch movies and gaming. You get smooth scrolling and easy eyes content due to the auto-brightness feature.

Performance and Battery Life:

OnePlus 7T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor that sets the return score at 10-15% faster performance. You get 8GB RAM 128GB and 256GB models with no SD slots. We did not experience any lag or drawbacks while using the phone.

The battery life of 7T is impressive. It lasts 9 am to 5 pm easily with moderate use, 40% battery left. It lasted more than six hours during extreme gaming sessions and heavy usage. Even if the battery is completely drained, the phone charges 100% in an hour.

Camera:

The most important aspect of a OnePlus phone is its camera and video quality. It has a 48MP wide-angle camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera with a waterdrop notch. Even in low light, it takes great photos.

The night mode has been improved. Images are now sharp and detailed.

In daylight, the selfie camera is decent. It is fast and has three lenses. The OnePlus camera is excellent. This cannot be disputed.

Software:

The 7T is the first phone with Android 10 out of the box. It runs on Oxygen OS with the latest Google updates. It is clean and pleasing. A large amount of emphasis is placed on scrolling, animations, and transitions.

Final Verdict:

The OnePlus 7T is an attractive phone with all the latest features and processors. It has an excellent display and camera. It also features a 90Hz refresh rate and great battery life even in heavy usage. If you switch to the standard 60Hz refresh rate the battery might last even longer. At this competitive price, we think it is a great buy. We only missed the wireless charger. The company should think about this.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

