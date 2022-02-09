Edibles are the newest trend in marijuana. These cannabis infused foods and drinks offer a variety of benefits for consumers, many of which cannot be found when using other methods of consumption. We’ll explore some of these benefits below!

Why Do People Prefer to Eat Weed Instead of Smoking It?





There are a number of reasons why people prefer edibles to smoke marijuana.

Smoking weed exposes your lungs to harmful carcinogens every time you take a hit.

Contrary to popular belief it doesn’t show up on drug tests as frequently as many believe because not all the THC is burned off during the process.

Sometimes smoking can result in paranoia or anxiety attacks making edibles more desirable for those who fear that happening.

You’re in control when you eat weed and can either take a small amount or several doses until your satisfied with the effects. Ingesting Edibles feels different to smoked ganja too.

These edibles taste really good!

It doesn’t smell like weed and you don’t have to smoke it!

How Do You Choose the Right Strain for Your Edibles?

The general distinction between Indica and Sativa strains comes from the fact that Indica strains are believed to have more sedative qualities. While Sativa edibles are typically higher in THC and allow for a more energetic and cerebral high. Keep in mind, however, that both species of marijuana differ greatly and it is not uncommon to find characteristics of the other species in most strains.

Indica edibles

Indica edibles will help you relax by lowering your body temperature. Indica edibles can also cause you to have dry mouth, weight loss, and reduce anxiety. It’s important to remember that these effects are not guaranteed for everyone.

In addition to the benefits of Indica edibles, one benefit is that they can uplift those who are feeling down. This is because Indica often has a higher level of potency causing a greater sense of euphoria. Indica edibles can also help those who suffer from chronic pain because it reduces inflammation and reduces pain receptors in the brain.

Sativa edibles

Sativa edibles have much more uplifting qualities than Indicas, which makes them perfect for those seeking this type of effect. Sativas can be very energizing and cerebral and will create a significant mood elevation.

The benefits for sativa edibles are not quite as clear-cut as the benefits for Indica edibles. One reason is that Sativas can be taller than Indicas, resulting in less overall weight per plant, which means there will be less usable product to go around.

What Benefits do Edibles Have?

Benefits of edibles have been found to help with a number of different ailments such as:

Relieving chronic pain

Relieving stress

Stimulating appetite

Boosting mood or energy levels

Reducing anxiety and depression

Reducing risk for respiratory harm

Better bioavailability and slower onset time

Improving sleep quality

Final Thoughts

The use of edibles is becoming more popular in the overall cannabis market because they provide a variety of benefits. With laws changing, and more and more dispensaries stocking them, the market is only going to grow.

Benefits can include reducing risk for respiratory harm, better bioavailability and slower onset time, increasing appetite stimulation, and improving sleep quality among others. If you are looking to reap these benefits but want a different method than smoking or vaping marijuana then be sure to look into edible products that contain cannabidiol or CBD oil.

