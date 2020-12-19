INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The 9mm pistol is a mainstay in the gun world. It is and has been the most popular handgun in the world. As a result, firearm manufacturers have flooded the market with options.

Here is a shortlist of the best 9mm pistols on the market, in no particular order, to help you find the right gun fast.

SIG Sauer P365

The SIG Sauer P365 is one of the smaller options on this list. It’s low weight and slim design makes it perfect for every day concealed carriers.

This pistol has a very smooth and clean-breaking trigger that ensures incredible accuracy from such a small package. Add to that it’s 11+ round capacity and it’s incredibly ergonomic comfort grip and you’ve got a compact pistol that handles like a dream.

Glock G19

Glock is and has been such a big name in the industry for so long because they create great firearms. The Glock 19 is no exception as their most popular model.

For its size (7.36 inches), it is quite light thanks to its polymer body. With large load capacity and smooth striker fire, the G19 has become a mainstay for police and military forces around the world.

Springfield XD

The XD (Extreme Duty) from Springfield is another full-zie polymer handgun. This model has a reduced weight slide that reduces recoil and allows the weapon to cycle faster.

The safety features of this weapon are a big selling point. With a solid trigger pull and a hard trigger reset, you will both feel and hear the trigger reset as you fire. It also offers three separate safeties: a grip safety preventing the gun from being fired unless it is properly gripped, a trigger safety, and a drop safety that prevents the striker from being released until you are ready.

CZ 75

This weapon from CZ is unique on this list for a few reasons. It offers an in-frame slide rail system that increases accuracy and makes for easier rapid firing.

It is an all-metal frame pistol that is heavier than the polymer bodies of the competition. The benefit I that more recoil is absorbed by the frame making it one of the smoothest firing pistols on the market.

Perhaps the best thing this pistol has going for it is the ergonomics of its slim grip. It fits the hand better than most models. These features make the CR 75 very popular among competition shooters around the world.

To the general public, these and other 9mm pistols look much the same. Don’t make that mistake when purchasing yours. Look at the details to find the right weapon for you.

