COVID-19: The Best Movies To Watch In Quarantine

With the world on quarantine, it’s high time that you catch up on some movies. What else can you do? There’s literally nothing we can do at the moment other than to ride the virus out, so might as well go with the flow.

Best Movies To Watch

Now, this is not the typical movie list that makes you watch movies based on the genres. No, in this article, we’ve collated the best movies you can watch for nonsensical viewing. The best movies to watch always depends on what you’re feeling at the moment, so we’ve made sure that there’s at least one entry from every genre we can think of. After all, with all the time you have in your hands these days, we think you’ll get through the list in less than three days. Here are the best movies to watch while in quarantine:

Horror/Thriller – Train To Busan (2016)

Probably the best zombie movie ever produced, Train To Busan is a cellular take on how people act and react when a zombie outbreak starts. It’s not one of those zombie movies that focus on how the battle will be, the nuances of war against the undead, and looking for the cure for it. No, this movie is about how to be human and the study of human behavior when in duress.

Drama/LGBT – Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Quite controversial when it first came out, Brokeback Mountain is sort of an iconic film for the LGBT community. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, as two shepherds who fall in love. It earned an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, while Ang Lee, the director, got the Best Director for helming the film.

Family – How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

In this fun and gripping adventure, you’ll be transported to a Viking village where dragons wreak havoc. Then, one of the younger Vikings started to befriend a special dragon who’s the last of his species. Perfect for a night with the family, How To Train Your Dragon also has a second and third installment so you can plan a movie night with the kids.

Sci-Fi – Arrival (2016)

Amy Adams stars as a top linguist who’s hired by a specialized task force that deals with the arrival of aliens. They need to interpret the mysterious language used by the intergalactic intruders to communicate. As she goes beyond her limits to understand the alien’s messages, she finds a deeper meaning to life, and what’s beyond.

Animated/Fantasy – My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

There’s a reason why Studio Ghibli is top dog when it comes to meaningful animated films. Surface-wise, My Neighbor Totoro is about a young girl and her family who just relocated to a new house, but if torn down piece-by-piece, the movie is a reflection of child-like wonder, the importance of innocence, and the power of dedication.

Comedy – Bridesmaids (2011)

Probably one of the funniest comedies of this recent decade, Bridesmaids isn’t just about slapstick, it’s about relationships and its changing values. Kristen Wiig stars as Annie, a jobless chef who’s asked by her best friend to be her Maid of Honor. All the bridesmaids plan a trip to sort things out before the wedding. Hilarity ensues.

Teenage Drama/Comedy – Juno (2007)

Sharp and witty, Juno is a teen movie like no other. The titular character played by Ellen Page plays a jaded, socially misfit teenager facing a major mishap and later, a decision in her life. Funny, insightful, and tender, this coming-of-age movie takes you on a trip of the trials and tribulations of being a normal teenager.

Drama/Romance – The Piano (1993)

The Piano is one of those movies so carefully helmed that it’s bursting with imagery and silent tension. This two-hour drama tells the story of a mute woman who is a talented pianist. She was sold for marriage to a local man, and the only joy in her life is her daughter and the piano she owns.

Takeaway

There’s no perfect time than this government-sanctioned quarantine to enrich your taste in movies as well as be entertained. Whether you’re a student or a part of the working community, it’s important to keep your minds and body healthy during these times. Take a breath, watch a movie, and keep the stress at bay.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

