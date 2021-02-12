Tom Brady is the perfect example of white privilege and the double standards in professional sports. Meanwhile Barry Bonds is the exact opposite of this and one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history has yet to get inducted into The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

What’s the issue with Bonds? Allegations of Bonds using performance enhancing drugs in other words cheating. Even though he never tested positive. Yet Brady got suspended four games by the National Football League for deflating footballs. He then also destroyed a cell phone and didn’t cooperate with the investigation.

Prior to that suspension the New England Patriots organization got substantial punishment from the NFL which included a $250,000 fine, ill Belichick being fined $50,000 and a first-round pick got taken away. This for videotaping opponents.

When it comes to interacting with the media neither Brady or Bonds were known for having a good relationship.

Still the media for the most part overlooks the negative interactions with Brady. The cheating of Brady and the Patriots gets ignored or if mentioned it’s a sidenote that barely registers. He’ll continue to get seen as the greatest quarterback in NFL history and some are even putting him as greatest athlete regardless of sport.

Meanwhile 2021 marked the ninth year that Bonds has failed to get enshrined. The Baseball Writer’s Association of America continues to let their pettiness get in the way. What’s interesting is that during that time in baseball history it was the home run brought baseball fans back.

First with Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa battling for Roger Maris’ record of 61. Then Bonds setting a new record of 73 and career wise surpassing the all-time record from Hank Aaron.

Bonds is arguably the most feared hitter in MLB history. At one point in his career he got intentionally walked in a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the ninth inning. That’s the ultimate sign of respect.

Now these baseball writers are now using fake moral outrage to keep Bonds out.

Still what’s the difference between these two legendary athletes? Race. There’s no question once Brady retires he’ll get in the Pro Football Hall of Fame without any issues.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

