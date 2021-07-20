Post Views: 5

Today was a nerve-racking day for those associated with the Oakland Athletics as the Oakland city council voted on a term sheet for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal.

The result a six to one non-binding agreement in favor of the new ballpark. Unfortunately A’s President Dave Kaval said that it “is not a business partnership that works for us.” Of course this wasn’t surprising, yet it does prove that the city wants to keep their Major League Baseball franchise.


After the vote a joint statement got released from Mayor Libby Schaaf, Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan,  Council President Nikki Fortunato. Here is what part of it said “today’s vote by the City Council marks a milestone in our mission to keep the A’s rooted in Oakland and build a world-class waterfront ballpark district that will benefit the community for generations to come.”

For Kaval and A’s owner John Fisher it’s time for an agreement to get made to build the new ballpark in Oakland. That is where the franchise belongs. What wasn’t helpful is Commissioner Rob Manfred saying this “we are disappointed the City Council chose to vote on a proposal to which the A’s had not agreed. We will immediately begin conversations with the A’s to chart a path forward for the Club.”

While there has been reports of Kaval meeting with Las Vegas tomorrow. The reality is he needs to continue to negotiate with Oakland and get a binding resolution on a new ballpark that keeps the franchise.

Here is the full chat from Kaval after the vote shared by Casey Pratt. Also with reactions from A’s fans about what happened today.

