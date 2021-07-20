Today was a nerve-racking day for those associated with the Oakland Athletics as the Oakland city council voted on a term sheet for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal.

The result a six to one non-binding agreement in favor of the new ballpark. Unfortunately A’s President Dave Kaval said that it “is not a business partnership that works for us.” Of course this wasn’t surprising, yet it does prove that the city wants to keep their Major League Baseball franchise.





After the vote a joint statement got released from Mayor Libby Schaaf, Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan, Council President Nikki Fortunato. Here is what part of it said “today’s vote by the City Council marks a milestone in our mission to keep the A’s rooted in Oakland and build a world-class waterfront ballpark district that will benefit the community for generations to come.”

For Kaval and A’s owner John Fisher it’s time for an agreement to get made to build the new ballpark in Oakland. That is where the franchise belongs. What wasn’t helpful is Commissioner Rob Manfred saying this “we are disappointed the City Council chose to vote on a proposal to which the A’s had not agreed. We will immediately begin conversations with the A’s to chart a path forward for the Club.”

While there has been reports of Kaval meeting with Las Vegas tomorrow. The reality is he needs to continue to negotiate with Oakland and get a binding resolution on a new ballpark that keeps the franchise.

Here is the full chat from Kaval after the vote shared by Casey Pratt. Also with reactions from A’s fans about what happened today.

Here’s our full chat with @DaveKaval. Short and to the point as we were all busy at the moment. https://t.co/pJkWn0q0iv — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 20, 2021

There was a meta-narrative here about the city of Oakland as well. Is this a place people can do business, or is the local government dysfunctional and beyond saving? I think this Council took a step towards showing they can be reasonable and deals can be done. — Stephen T (@StevTuesDay) July 20, 2021

I think the city of Oakland, in some backward way, made progress and voted on the project positively. It could have been DOA and the council could have said nope like Gallo, but they didn’t. There is a vision there that appears they can get behind which is the most crucial part. — Jordan Brunel (@thatoaklandkid) July 20, 2021

If you told me six months ago Oakland City Council would vote 6-1 in July (non binding terms or otherwise) supporting HT ballpark, including city finding $350M in infrastructure, I would have called you insane. Fact: Oakland took *huge* steps towards accommodating A’s today. — OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) July 20, 2021

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

