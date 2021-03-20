“Nature’s Cathedral” in Moab, Utah. © Alan Becker.

Some say Moab was named by its first postmaster, William Andrew Peirce, who believed the area to be the American manifestation of the Biblical kingdom of the same name. There’s no denying Moab’s otherworldly spirit; “nature’s cathedral” some call it, its spires and archangels seemingly carved from stone by celestial winds, are a slice of heaven on earth, in the south east corner of Utah.

Day One—Heaven Sent

Opt for rustic elegance at Hoodoo Moab, Moab’s first four diamond-rated hotel, which takes design cues from the rancher lifestyle to create a relaxing ambiance of Western sophistication.

Entrance to Hoodo Moab. © Alan Becker.

Open since August 2019, the Hoodoo Moab is located a block from Main Street, so you can easily walk to nearby restaurants and coffee shops—and did we mention the views?You’ll wake up to views of Moab’s red rocks, just a ten-minute drive away from Arches National Park.

Nature beckons, and we suggest easing yourself into this remarkable landscape with an afternoon hike to the top of the evocatively-named Poison Spider Mesa. You’ll find this popular trail just northwest of town. Climb the Navajo Sandstone slick rock to the rim and feel your horizons open up as you take in the views across Moab Valley, one thousand feet below to the east, panoramic vistas that will stun even the most jaded of eyes. Set your gaze to Arches, about three miles away, and arguably the climax of any Moab trip—you’ll be there soon.

Poison Spider Trail. © Alan Becker.

Ancient petroglyphs can be found along the trail, rock art dating back to between 1 AD and 1300 AD, thought to have been made by the Fremont or Anasazi people who frequented this region. Humans weren’t the only ones drawn to this surreally magnificent landscape—check out some prints left by dinosaurs, who also roamed this supersized terrain.

Author Amongst the Petroglyphs at Poison Spider Trail. © Alan Becker.

Back at the hotel, dine at the excellent Josie Wyatt’s Grille, housed within the Hoodoo. Brainchild of Jay Elowsky, member of a culinary dynasty dating back to his great great grandmother who was a cook for Italian royal family, Elowsky named the restaurant for his children, while paying homage to Josephine and Wyatt Earp of Western lore.

Yee haw!

Josie Wyatt’s Grille. © Alan Becker.

Day 2: Japanese-inspired Serenity at Ten Thousand Waves

If day one was all about enlivening and reawakening the senses, on day two, the focus is on pure relaxation at Ten Thousand Waves (https://tenthousandwaves.com/), a hotel-spa inspired by the great mountain hot spring resorts of Japan. Located four miles outside the center of town, this sanctuary features outdoor soaking tubs, wooden walkways illuminated by the glow of lanterns, and fragrant juniper bushes and piñons in abundance.

Ten Thousand Waves Entrance

Communal Japanese bathing rituals are on hold because of Covid, but you can still safely enjoy a wide range of spa treatments, hydrotherapy, and massages, including shiatsu and Thai massage, Japanese organic-massage facials, ashi anma foot treatments, and yasuragi head and neck treatments. Should you wish to stay the night, the spa offers fourteen hillside cottages equipped with classic Japanese ichiban decor, just a short walk along the piñon-covered hill.

The author at Ten Thousand Waves.

Dine in-house at the property’s Izanami restaurant, which offers a casual izakaya experience, with small plates crafted from sustainably-raised wagyu beef and pork. The restaurant’s elegant design with simple furnishings and open atmosphere features a tatami room and a patio boasting views of the valley.

Izanami Restaurant. © Merriam.

If you’re not eating at the spa, we recommend the locally-sourced, farm-to-table cuisine at Radish & Rye (http://radishandrye.com/), where the traditional flavors of New Mexico (corn, beans, squash and chile) are served under soft beautiful lighting, achieved thanks to movie set gels designed to “make people look beautiful”, according to the restaurant’s owners. Not only will you end your day feeling refreshed, you’ll look it, too.

Day 3: Inspiration Courtesy of The Great Outdoors and the Canyon Road Art District

With your energy restored, you should be feeling ready to take on one of the many spectacular hiking trails to be found throughout Santa Fe National Forest. From March to October, you can explore the Borrego Trail (https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/new-mexico/borrego-trail–2) which winds for 22 miles through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, a short drive northeast of downtown Santa Fe. Traversing Tesuque Creek, Rio en Medio, Rio Nambe, Rio Capulin and more, the trail is dotted with historical and archaeological points of interest; you’ll be regaled by beautiful wild flowers in spring and early summer. For a more challenging option, try the Atalaya Mountain Trail (https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/new-mexico/atalaya-mountain-trail), a 6.4 mile forest hike. Always check weather conditions in advance.

Santa Fe National Forest trail

Afterwards, enjoy a well-earned, hearty lunch at Jambo Café (www.jambocafe.net) which offers some of the best Afro-Caribbean cuisine in the country, thanks to Chef Ahmed Obo, a native of Lamu, Kenya. His Caribbean Jerk Chicken is outstanding; we can also recommend the Caribbean goat stew, and East African coconut lentil stew.

Wind up your visit with a stroll down Santa Fe’s famous Canyon Road (https://www.visitcanyonroad.com/businesses/galleries/), a cultural hub whose half mile is lined with more than 80 galleries, studios and designers in adobe-style buildings. Whether your tastes tend toward contemporary art, photography, traditional southwestern Pueblo pottery or Native American art, there’s something here to suit all tastes.

Canyon Road, Santa Fe.

You’re spoiled for choice for dinner—grab a tasty bite from a food truck or splurge on the sumptuous French cuisine at award-winning Geronimo (https://www.geronimorestaurant.com/). Most dining establishments have shifted to outdoor dining or 25% capacity indoor dining—check www.santafe.org for the latest updates on Covid restrictions, and contact any restaurants individually before visiting to confirm hours of operation, closures, or changes in services.

Raquel Baldelomar is an entrepreneur, author, and journalist. She is author of Sugar Crush (HarperCollins, 2015). Her written and video journalism focuses on how travel leads to a unique kind of productivity, creativity, and wellness. She can be found at https://www.instagram.com/rbaldelomar/.

