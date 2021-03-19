Dental fillings are generally considered a necessity in life. They help to prevent bacteria from getting into your tooth, causing toothache and even tooth loss. It’s important to note that, regardless of how hard your enamel is or how good your oral hygiene routine, you can still get fillings. In fact, approximately 90% of the population has some form of tooth decay.

This is why you need a reputable dentist. If you’re not sure where you should be going then try this dentist in Fortitude Valley, you’ll find they offer excellent service.

If you do need a filling you may be surprised to discover that there are several options available to you:

Amalgam

This type of filling has become less popular in recent years. It is the cheapest type of filling and is very strong. In fact, it’s likely to outlast any other type of filling.

However, it is a mixture of silver, tin, copper, and mercury. As mercury is poisonous to the human body concerns have been raised regarding the safety of this type of filling.

Presently, no discernable risk is attached to amalgam fillings. But, the concerns, combined with the fact that these fillings are silver and very noticeable, does mean most people look at other options first.

Composite

These filings are generally referred to as resin and are made with a variety of plastics. They are known to have great adhesion to existing teeth. This means they can be used to reshape a tooth and make it look like the original, even if half the tooth is missing.

Composite fillings are strong and durable, they are also white. Your dentist will match the shade of white to your existing teeth. This means they are virtually invisible. That’s important, especially when you need a filling on one of your front teeth.

Gold

It is worth mentioning gold fillings as they are exceptionally strong and won’t corrode. Once fitted, they are likely to last a lifetime. Although they will be noticeable in your mouth, most people are proud of their gold fillings.

This is probably because they are the most expensive type of filling. You’ll also need several visits to your dentist to get them sat correctly.

Ceramic

Ceramic fillings are another valid choice. They can also be matched to the color of your existing teeth and are very durable. However, they are not as strong as the other filling already mentioned and are a more expensive option.

In fact, ceramic is the material frequently used to create veneers that are so loved by those Hollywood smiles.

Glass Ionomers

These filings are actually acrylic and will last no longer than five years. However, they can release fluoride into your mouth, helping to prevent other tooth decay. This makes them an attractive, but expensive option for your children.

Making the Decision

Cost, aesthetics, and time all factor into your decision. But, in all cases, you should talk to your dentist as they can advise which of the types of filling is most suited to your specific needs. That’s the most important consideration.

