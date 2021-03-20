VERIVERY is back with their new single, ‘SERIES ‘O’ [ROUND 1: HALL].’ The title song, ‘Get Away,’ is already proving how much they are popular in Korea and worldwide, making a significant impact in the U.S.

VERIVERY’s results on the Billboard charts are alarming. VERIVERY won the title to be the 24th artist topping No.1 in debut on the World Digital Song Sales Chart, and for the No.1 debut ranking list in K-pop, VERIVERY has topped No.7 with two songs following BTS, BlackPink, BigBang, Twice, PSY, EXO.

VERIVERY’s new song ‘Get Away’ is not only on the Billboard, but they also topped No.1 on the iTunes K-pop charts in seven countries, including the US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Belgium, and India. And entered Top10 on the Pop charts in Canada and Belgium, and Top10 K-pop charts in Israel and Bulgaria.

They are still new to the K-pop scene, but they are showing tremendous results. They debuted at No.1 on the Billboard charts with their fifth mini-album title track, ‘G.B.T.B’ on the World Digital Song Sales Chart, and again back on the charts with their song ‘Get Away.’ They are attracting attention quickly to be the next generation’s most well-known K-pop artist.

They will continue with their performances, proving their global popularity and amid rising expectations as they make their entry on the Billboard charts for the second time.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

