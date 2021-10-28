Having a proper drainage system is vital to maintain the integrity of your house. Incorrectly installed drains can lead to issues such as waterlogging, cracks, mold and other property damage. Most of these damages are preventable and are therefore not covered by insurance. Hence, a good standard drainage system in Toronto is essential for the maintenance of your property. Here are a few tips to have a standard drainage system in your house.

Be aware of the local laws that govern the installation of the drainage system in your state or locality. In some places the law requires you to provide information regarding the type of drainage system you plan to install and where you are going to install it. Your installation should not affect the neighboring properties and hence you should do it in accordance with the law. Familiarize yourself with the general requirements and documents that outline what is legal and what is not.

The landscape in which you will dig to place the drain should be at a proper slope to ensure the movement of water. Make sure to assess the space and dig carefully in order to avoid any buried gas lines, power lines or sewage. Dig a trench around 2 feet wide and six feet deep around the perimeter of your footing. Create a proper slope to ensure that the water runs down away from your house. Use a line level and strings to create the slope. This is the most important part in installing the drainage system, failure to do which may cost you heavily. If you’re not skilled enough to do this, you can take help from the Drain Service Toronto to create the adequate sloping for your drainage system.

to create the adequate sloping for your drainage system. After creating a slope, make sure to level the soil in that particular sloping form by adding or removing soil from the trench. Geotextile and gravel should be added to the trench to ensure that the soil does not clog the drain. Place a fabric big enough to cover the gravel and the pipe and then add the 2 inch gravel layer and level it using a rake.

Place the pipe according to the local laws, some of which may require you to cover it with a mesh in order to prevent clogging by dirt. Place a second layer of gravel and wrap it up with the geotextile fabric and finish the job by covering the whole trench with soil.

Placing a drainage system for a house can be tricky and challenging and therefore if you feel that you cannot do this by yourself, then it is best that you take professional help. Whether you do this by yourself or take professional help, make sure to install the drain properly according to the law in order to protect your house from damage and to avoid additional cost of repairing a badly installed drain.





