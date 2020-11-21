UFC 255 Live Stream free Reddit : Watch Figueiredo vs Perez full fight online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Figueiredo wants to defend his title for the first time. Alex Perez has catapulted into the title chase in recent fight and managed to defeat Jordan Espinosa and Jussier Formiga in the first round. With seven wins in his first eight UFC bouts, the 26-year-old feels ready for the title

This is also what Jennifer Maia thinks of herself. The Brazilian now wants to win the UFC belt after her Invicta title. She slipped into the title fight by accident, as Scotland’s Joanne Calderwood didn’t want to wait after an injury to Valentina Shevchenko, but accepted a fight against Maia and quickly lost. Some people are sad and happy and Maia even got some extra advice from Amanda Nunes for her fight with Shevchenko.

How can you watch UFC 255 live stream online free link? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS UFC 255?

UFC 255 take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

WHERE IS THE UFC FIGHT TONIGHT?

Tonight’s event takes place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WHAT TIME IS UFC 255?

UFC 255 officially begins tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET with preliminary bouts on ESPN, ESPN+, and Fight Pass. The main card, which you can purchase through ESPN+, is expected to begin at around 10:00 p.m. ET.

UFC 255 FIGHT CARD?

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez for Figueiredo’s Flyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia for Shevchenko’s Women’s Flyweight title

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means; Welterweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo; Women’s Flyweight

Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig; Light Heavyweight

HOW TO WATCH UFC 255 LIVE STREAM REDDIT:

UFC 255 is exclusive to ESPN+, so if you’re looking to stream this pay-per-view event, ESPN+ is your only option. If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can order UFC 255 and an annual ESPN+ subscription for $84.98. Note: Your annual ESPN+ subscription will auto-renew (which means you’ll be billed $49.99 plus tax) at the end of your subscription, so be sure to cancel before it runs out if you don’t want to be charged for another year.

If you already have ESPN+ or just don’t want to purchase a subscription, UFC 255 is also available to order for $64.99.

Both the early preliminary fights (6:00 p.m.) and the preliminary bouts (8:00 p.m.) will be available to stream on ESPN and ESPN+. You can also watch UFC 255’s preliminary bouts from 6:00-10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN.com (with a cable login), the ESPN app, or with a Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV subscription.

