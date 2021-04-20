Contractors with tight budgets will hold a great advantage when it comes to hiring and renting equipment. For the majority of situations, hiring or renting equipment is the preferred solution especially when the contractor doesn’t want to use it for the long term.

The task of selecting an equipment hire company can be complicated. Some companies may offer rentals at affordable prices, but the equipment could be not in good condition to do the job. Some manufacturers claim to have well-maintained equipment that is durable; however, when the equipment is used, you may find that it doesn’t perform as expected. Among the most common hire items are scaffold towers, podium steps, ladder hire, site accessories.

These are only some of the potential issues you might run into if you don’t pick the right equipment hire company. Keeping all those in mind, you could use these recommendations to locate a good equipment hire company to avoid any issues later.

Things to Consider for Equipment Hire and Rental

Be clear about your goals

You need to decide about the factors that you cannot compromise upon beforehand, regardless of whether it is a long-term project or short-term project. What is your budget? Do you want a low-priced option, or do you want to gamble on an expensive equipment hire company?

Take into mind that best firms like Lakeside-hire also do not require any deposits, you only pay for the days of rental, and a damage waiver is included.

Locate a close-by equipment hire company

When equipment fails to arrive on time, it can raise several issues. For instance, your whole work schedule can be disturbed if the equipment fails to arrive on time. Because of this, choosing a company in close proximity to your job site often presents a significant advantage. Still, there are companies that deliver nationwide in whole UK, which is also great option.

Neat environment

It’s important that rental equipment is kept in a problem-free and rust-free environment to maintain its proper working, which is why choosing a clean a well-maintained rental store is a must.

Latest Technology

The newest models with the latest safety features will always perform better than older models with insufficient features. Typically, modern equipment will perform a better job in less time.

Comply with government requirements

There are always certain standards to be adhered to when choosing an equipment hire company. You must make sure that the company follows all the legal guidelines.

With Lakeside-Hire you shouldn`t worry about the safety of the equipment. They make sure that every piece of equipment is inspected each time it is returned after renting. Everything is delivered with easy-to-understand instructions so that the rentee doesn’t face any issues while attempting to use it.

Furthermore, you should ensure that you fully comprehend the terms of any rental contracts before agreeing to one. Identify any hidden fees and avoid unexpected situations by asking the following questions:

Are there any conditions for hiring equipment?

Would I have the option of renting equipment for a longer period of time?

Do you charge any additional fees?

What is the average cost of the equipment?

How can the equipment be fixed when it malfunctions?

Can the equipment be replaced if it fails?

