Endometriosis is the growth of cells like the ones in the lining of your uterus (womb) outside of your uterus. It can happen on or in many organs inside the pelvis, but it most commonly occurs on or under the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and between organs.

When these cells grow in other parts of the body, they are also called endometrial tissue. Endometrial tissue responds to hormones the same way that the cells in your uterus do. Each month, this tissue builds up and breaks down, just like it does in the uterus. But when endometrial tissue is growing on or under another organ, it can cause pain and damage.





Endometriosis can cause much pain, so you need to see a doctor specializing in endometriosis in Boynton Beach for diagnosis and treatment.

Symptoms of Endometriosis

The most common symptom is pelvic pain, which can be very severe. Women with endometriosis often report that their pain gets worse just before or during their period. But some women have pain all month long, so it’s crucial for you to keep a record of your symptoms and menstrual cycles, including the dates of your periods, to share with your doctor.

In addition to pain, many other symptoms can occur in women who have endometriosis. Common symptoms include:

Pain during sex.

Pain when urinating or having a bowel movement.

Irregular menstrual periods.

Heavy bleeding during menstrual periods.

Cramping and bloating during menstrual periods.

You should go to see a doctor if you experience any of the symptoms listed.

What Are Some Treatment Options for Endometriosis?

Treatment options depend on the number and size of the growths, how many organs are affected, whether or not you want to have children, your age, tolerance for specific medications or procedures, and other factors. This is why it’s essential to talk with a doctor about your situation.

Some doctors treat endometriosis with medication, such as birth control pills or other medicines that prevent the tissue from growing, reduce inflammation, and stop the build-up of scar tissue. You may use other medications to slow down or stop menstrual bleeding.

Surgery is another treatment option for women who have children or do not wish to have children. Surgery can make it easier to get pregnant, reduce the pain and help stop the growth of endometrial tissue. In some cases, doctors may use minimally invasive surgery that doesn’t require a large incision in the abdomen or uterine removal through the vagina.

Incisionless procedures that do not require opening up your abdomen or removing your uterus are now available. These procedures can be done right in the doctor’s office with special instruments and without general anesthesia. The patient is awake during surgery or a large incision. These procedures often reduce recovery time as well as pain after surgery.

To summarize, endometriosis is a condition where uterine cells grow outside the womb forming endometrial tissues. Common symptoms of endometriosis include pelvic pain, pain during sex, urination, or having bowel movements, heavy bleeding during menstrual periods, and irregular menstrual periods. The treatment options vary depending on the severity of your condition, but they include surgery and medication.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

