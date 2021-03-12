The smell coming from your hair could be one of the most irritating and weird scenarios that create various problems especially when you have to work with other colleagues. They may feel uncomfortable when working with you because this undesirable odor can cause a distraction for them.

Many people use caps and they think that they have protected their hair well from the ultra-violet rays still, many other factors can make their hair smelly. Through this essay, I will let you guys know about what could be the possible reasons behind your smelly hair and how can you easily get rid of them to stay happy?

What Does Hair Smell Like?

Because everyone has different body structures and activities, therefore, the nature of hair’s smell can be different for different people. Some people have reported that they feel smell like dirty socks, sour milk, and shoes whereas, some of them depict it as pamper. The smell is pungent and strong that others can easily feel it.

What Could be the Possible Reasons Behind Your Smelly Hair?

For the people who are more concerned about their hair, one of the most frequently asked questions is why does my hair smell? The major reason behind this is dead skin cells and excessive oil on one’s scalp. I have listed some major reasons below.

Sweat

It is the most common reason for hair’s smell that everyone is facing across the globe. If you have a tight schedule and you keep on working without washing your hair, it can make them produce a pungent smell.

Rare Washing

If you are not in a habit of washing your hairs on a regular basis, they can become oily leading to smell. If you have oily thin hairs, you should wash them thrice a week for better growth.

Hair Pampering

Many people like to use hair masks most of the time. They come up with multiple ingredients e.g., egg and onion that produce a very bad smell even after washing your hair.

Pollutants

Due to the pollution, a couple of substances may deposit on your head to eliminate an unwanted smell. Pollutants mix themselves with the oil in your head and produce such kind of smell.

Tips to Getting Rid of Smell Coming from Your Hair

Few important tips to get rid of your smelly hair are:

Hair Care Products

You can use some hair care products that are suitable for the type of hair you have. Try to develop a hair washing routine in parallel to these hair care ingredients.

Natural Ways to Remove Smell

Two different natural ways are listed below.

Using Essential Oil

Take almond oil, mix it with essential oil e.g. tea tree, and use this mixture on your head. Wait for half an hour and then wash with some good shampoo to get better results. You can use tea tree oil solution 1 to 2 times on a daily basis.

Use of Lemon Juice

Lemon acts as anti-microbial and produces a nice smell. Boil 1 to 2 cups of water and mix 2 teaspoons of lemon juice in it. Apply this mixture on your head after washing gently for a few minutes with cold water. You can use this method 2 times a week.

Baking Soda

This method uses a mixture of 1 tablespoon baking soda and a half cup of water. You can apply this mixture to your hair a few minutes after washing them. You can try this method once in 7 days.

Final Words

In light of the above discussion, you are now well aware of the multiple reasons that cause smell in your hair. You can see that frequent hair wash, some natural techniques, and a few useful hair care ingredients can help you get rid of smelly hair. If your hairs are producing a continuous smell even after applying all these techniques, you should concern some relevant specialist in this scenario.

