Why Visiting Restaurants Newark NJ Should Be On The Bucket List

If you are taking a trip to Newark, New Jersey, you’ll enjoy visiting numerous places and doing all sorts of fun activities. From visiting landmarks, parks, and museums, to attending concerts, Newark has a lot to offer to anyone who decides to set foot on its soil. But, more than anything else, it is the scrumptious variety of food offerings that give tourists a truly remarkable experience. What’s more, Newark restaurants are known to be the true face of America.

In so many ways, Newark is a melting pot of cultural cuisines. The diversity of food here captures authentic flavors from across the globe, enabling visitors to try out different continental cuisines. From kosher nosh, to artisanal pizza, to soul food, it is safe to say that Newark has something delicious for every palate.

If you are visiting Newark for holiday or work, here are some of the great reasons why its string of restaurants should be in your bucket list:

1. Enjoy Great Barbecue

If you are a fan of Southern barbecue, you need not worry about missing out on it while visiting Newark because you will definitely find them here. But, Southern barbecue isn’t the only thing you will find in barbecue joints as you’re in for some Mediteranean-style barbecue as well.

With so many restaurants in Newark that offer excellent barbecue options, be ready to enjoy some slow-smoked, hand-rotated barbeque, smothered with specially made sauces. Some top joints also serve huge portions of Portuguese barbecue at pretty low prices. Also, you will find national restaurant chains that serve great roasted garlic and honey sauce, as well as carefully made ribs and bread from the Teixeira’s Bakery.

2. Indulge In Hispanic Cuisines

Many Newark restaurants offer numerous food options from the Spanish, Portuguese, and Brazilian cultures. To find the best of these cuisines, you need to visit the Ironbound, a district that hosts a large population of Portuguese immigrants.

Ironbound is home to a number of New Jersey’s most renowned restaurants. The place has more than 170 Spanish, Portuguese, and Brazilian restaurants, making it the best place to be after sunset. In Ironbound, you can explore different continental recipes, sample food items you have never taken before, and just enjoy an unforgettable culinary adventure.

One of the restaurants you must visit is Manu’s Sushi Lounge. Located in an old, beautiful building, this restaurant always has something new to offer to diners. It does this by adding Italian touches to a menu that is predominantly composed of sashimi and sushi. If you are looking for more adventure, you can try a Mediterranean sushi fusion that comes with Portuguese chorizo or grilled char.

3. Enjoy Classic Breakfast All Day

Want to take breakfast anytime of the day? This is possible at Newark’s Tops Diner. Established in 1942, this restaurant serves over 15,000 people each week with some classic breakfast options. Some of their appetizing offerings include three-cheese meatloaf, fried chicken, shrimp, barbecue, and braised beef ribs. They also serve some of the best Eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles, French toasts, omelettes, as well as specials like brunch poutine and huevos rancheros.

4. Have A Taste Of Real Tapas

There are many restaurants that serve tapas, but only a few serve the original ones. If you are in Newark and want to taste real tapas, Mompou Tapas Wine Bar and Lounge is the place to be. Here, you will experience authentic Spanish tapas that are created in innovative ways. You can try out the local favorite tapas, or tortilla herminia that is made using spinach, potatoes, and onions, then smothered with Cabrales (a type of blue cheese) cream sauce.

Mompou Tapas Wine Bar and Lounge does not leave drinks out of the picture. Its winer bar offers beers from some of the best microbreweries, plus it has a selection of 100 wine types and 30 bottled beer brands. The great food and drinks combined with the ambience in Mompou Tapas Wine Bar and Lounge guarantee every visitor some truly memorable experience.

Conclusion

Newark restaurants have delicacies for just about all types of cravings. The city has numerous restaurants offering different cuisines that pay homage to various cultures in the world. Whether you prefer traditional food types or enjoy barbecues, you are bound to find what you want and need in Newark. Those who are mindful of their health will not feel out of place. The city also has restaurants that serve food options that are suitable for those who are on a vegan or keto diet.

