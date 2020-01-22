As the conflict in Iran continues with no end in sight, many are growing concerned about the military capability that the country currently has in its arsenal. What we know about Iran’s potential capabilities is not a mystery, despite growing concerns. The main worry is the ongoing development of Iran’s missile system. While Iran’s rivals in the region are known to have the technology to carry out precision airstrikes, Iran itself has very little in the way of air combat power. This means that they are relying on alternative defensive and hostile technologies. For those worried about the escalation of the Iran conflict, here’s all that we know about the weapons and technology that Syria has access to that could prolong the unrest in the Middle east.

Missile Arsenal and Range

Because Iran lacks the weaponry needed for the precision strikes of its rivals, it instead relies on simply launching its missiles as needed. Missile launches are Iran’s answer to the problematic lack of airpower. With the long-range capability to land missiles in Russia, China, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt, there are estimates that Iran has thousands of missiles that can be used for offensive actions. This is the major cause of concern for those opposing the country, with the US Department of Defense saying that Iran has more missile forces than any other region in the Middle East. With Iran testing the potential of space-bound technology for more of an intercontinental arsenal, it looks set to take the next leap forward in missile capability.

Ground Forces

In spite of its size, Iran has a relatively small number of active soldiers. Should the conflict escalate to a more ground-based setting, then it can be expected that the number of fit-for-service population will only grow as needed. The growing Iranian repression, combined with the resolve of the west to aid progression, is well explained by experts at iran diplomacy and raises questions about that resolve. It is estimated that Iran has up to 523,000 active-duty personnel, but with an additional 350,000 reserves. This means that Iran has the single largest available ground army in the Middle East.

Iran and Nuclear Weapons

One of the major concerns of the general public is whether Iran has access to a nuclear arsenal. Although Iran does not currently have nuclear capability, the country does have the knowledge and the resources needed to build that capability. In 2015, then-President Obama revealed that it was suspected that it would only take two to three months for Iran to develop full nuclear capability. Restrictions were put into place according to the nuclear agreement signed by Tehran and the leading world powers. However, after the recent assassination of General Soleimani by the US, and President Trump’s ill-timed withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, Iran claims that it is no longer required to abide by the restrictions.

From a traditional armed forces perspective, Iran is suitably prepared to defend itself. The added cyber capabilities add a whole new level to the potential threat of Iran, especially following the suspicion that Iran was behind the cyberattacks on US aerospace companies in 2019. As unrest in the region continues to evolve, Iran is clearly taking steps to boost its defensive and offensive capabilities. What that means for peace in the Middle East or the stability of the West remains to be seen.

