Hailing from California, Bay Area, more prominently known as Zodiac Tracks, is an American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. With her unique, cool, and fiery flair, this rising star has earned a reputable stance in the realms of rapping and songwriting. As soon as she shared her music with the world, she proved to wield an undeniable talent that molded her into one of the hottest hard-hitting artists of all time. Although Zodiac Tracks only made two singles in 2021, she is already recognized as a force to be reckoned with. Despite being a new and emerging artist, she was privileged enough to work with great artist in the music industry. Some of her hottest tracks are “Vital Virgo”, “Caring Cancer” and “Gorgeous Gemini” available on Spotify and YouTube.

Zodiac Tracks is a gifted songwriter who started from a young age, rising to compose for some of the great names in the industry. She has gained the attention of Thisis50, The source, Hip-Hop Weekly, Honk Magazine, and many more. She has attracted the attention of many despite being a total newcomer to the music industry.

Zodiac Tracks had advice to other young artists is not to be scared of trying something new. A musician’s career is highly anchored in their creativity, and this can only be achieved best when you are free to try out new ideas and concepts. She has plans of releasing more singles throughout the year. Stay updated by following him on her socials.

