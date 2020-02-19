There’s little that matters more to the health and well-being of your business than selecting the right candidate for each of your roles. For small businesses with no HR department, it can be a challenge to know what to look out for.

As many of us know from experience, hiring well isn’t solely about selecting for the right skillset. For the majority of positions, the ideal candidate also possesses important personal qualities like integrity, honesty, drive, and good social skills.

Though you can’t ever be 100% sure that your favorite candidates possess these traits, you can look out for clues that something is off. Here are our 4 red flags to watch out for when interviewing job candidates:

1. They’re Late: Sure, there are legitimate reasons a candidate might be late like family or medical emergencies, but if she doesn’t at least call in apologize and request a new time, definitely throw her resume in the trash – even if her skills are more than up to par. It’s a sign that she’s not serious about you, particularly thoughtful, or especially professional.

Traffic or subway delays aren’t a good enough excuse unless something truly out of the ordinary occurred. If a candidate is deeply interested in the role, she will factor in travel time for normal delays and will likely even arrive a few minutes early.

2. Their Appearance is Sloppy: In 2019, there’s no longer a need to dress up in a suit for many (if not most) job interviews. However, candidates are still expected to appear polished and professional.

If your current interviewee is not dressed appropriately for a business setting or appears unkempt, is she really someone you would like representing your company? It may seem shallow, but a job candidate’s dress and grooming says a lot about her attention to detail, interest in your company, and level of professionalism.

3. They’re Blasé about the Role: If the candidate doesn’t show enthusiasm for the position during the hiring process, you can place your bets that she won’t be engaged once she begins working for you.

Do your best to choose a candidate that want to perform the job – and perform it well. If not, you risk hiring a poor performer or someone who intends to leave the role as quickly as possible.

4. They’re Impolite: Pay attention to each candidate’s behavior as soon as she steps through your office door. Ask your receptionist or security staff how the candidate behaved in the waiting room. Was the job seeker polite to everyone she encountered?

For most positions, it’s important to select a new hire with social skills and polite manners in order to keep your workplace a healthy and comfortable place to be.

Take your hiring practices seriously and don’t ignore red flags. Hiring well can save your company enormous amounts of money and time, so choose wisely.

