Baba’s All-Purpose FujiFuji Sauce Now Available in the UK!

Introducing Baba’s All-Purpose FujiFuji Sauce (Original & Extra Hot), a Nigerian sauce that combines the perfect blend of sweet, tasty and spicy flavours for all types of foods and palates. After many years of grilling in Nigeria and Togo using various spice mixes, Nigerian local, Baba, decided to commercialise his hobby of grilling into a business – BABA-Q GRILL. In March 2020, he launched his FujiFuji Sauces, just before the COVID lockdown began. His distinct homemade cooking sauces are coined from a genre of music in Nigeria called ‘Fuji,’ synonymous with celebration.

The sauce is a mix of various spices and herbs, but the uniqueness comes from how it has been combined, which sets it apart from what is sold on shelves everywhere. Pairing sweetness and the spiciness, Baba’s All-purpose FujiFuji Sauce contains low sugar but still retains all its flavours without sacrificing taste. These products are also vegan-friendly, work well as a marinade and dipping sauce, low calorie, & no additives, preservatives, or artificial flavours.

Baba’s All-purpose FujiFuji Sauce not only adds great flavours to all types of meals, but also brings great smiles and upbeat energy.