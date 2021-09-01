Human hair wigs are the best types of wigs on the market. This is because they make the user look more natural, they look elegant and they are easy to care for because you take care of them as you would care for your natural hair.

Human hair wigs are generally made from human hair. This is why it has a natural look and can be treated like natural hair. Also, human hair headband wigs cost more than synthetic wigs. So if you want to get the most out of it and extend its life, you have to take good care of it. If you are thinking of buying a human hair wig and learning how to take care of it, you have come to the right place.





In this article, we will explore how to choose a human hair wig, wash it, and care for it to keep it shiny and prolong its life. Let us begin.

How to choose the perfect human hair wig?

There are many types of human hair wigs on the market. Some of these wigs include lace wigs, lace wigs, headband wigs, etc. Therefore, if you are new to wigs, you may find it quite difficult to choose the one that suits your personal tastes and preferences.

Here is a guide to help you choose the best human hair wig:

Consider the size of the HD lace wig

You need to consider the size of the HD lace wig you want. You should not choose a wig that is too tight or too loose. It should suit you perfectly. A well-fitting wig will not only look natural and accentuate your beauty, but it will also be comfortable. If you bought a wig from a store, you can try it on before you buy it. If you buy a wig online, you can compare the size of the hat with the circumference of your head.

Specify the color you want

Human hair wigs are available in various colors, including brown, black, brown, red, etc. So what color are you looking for? If you want your wig to look more natural, you should choose a color that flatters your skin tone. Also, if you are new to wigs, it is a good idea to choose a color that closely matches or resembles your natural hair color. You can try other bold colors as you get used to wearing wigs.

Pay attention to the length of the wig.

Human hair wigs are also available in various lengths, making it easy for you to choose the length that suits your preferences. Short wigs are easy to wear and also easier to care for than long wigs because they don’t tangle easily. You need to consider your lifestyle when looking at the length of the wig.

Consider the price

Human hair wigs are generally more expensive than synthetic wigs. This is because they are durable and long lasting. This type of wig will give you a better value for money. So if you don’t want to compromise on quality, go for a human hair wig.

How to care for your human hair wig?

Before washing your human hair wig

Before you start washing your human hair wig, you need to remove all the knots. You can do this by combing the wig gently with your fingers or using a wide-tooth comb. You should start at the ends and work slowly towards the roots so as not to damage your hair.

Washing your human hair wig

After detangling your hair and removing any knots, you wash your wig. First, wet your wig under the tub faucet, or you can wet it in the shower. This will help prevent the wig from tangling in the sink or basin.

Take a small amount of shampoo and rub it in your hands to create a lather then apply it to your wig. Do not rub, twist, or massage your wig as this may tangle or break it. Once you have evenly distributed the shampoo over your wig, rinse the shampoo out under clean running water.

After rinsing the shampoo from the wig, wring out the excess water from the wig. Remember to do it gently. Do not twist or bend. You can also use a towel to remove excess water.

Condition Your Human Hair Wig

While your wig is still wet, place a small amount of conditioner in the palm of your hand and gently apply your human hair wig. You need to spread it evenly so that even the length of your human hair wig is conditioned.

When doing this, avoid applying conditioner to the base of the wig as this can loosen the knots in the cap and cause the wig to lose hair. You should leave the conditioner on your human hair wig for at least 5 minutes.

While the wig is still damp and saturated with conditioner, work the wig very gently, starting at the ends of the hair as you work your way up. Comb and gently detangle the wig with a wide-tooth comb or your fingertips. Make sure not to stretch your hair as it may damage your wig. After removing your wig, you should rinse the conditioner thoroughly under cold running water.

Dry your human hair wig

Do not try to dry your wig with a hair dryer. It can really damage your wig. Instead, you should gently wring out the excess water from the wig [do not wring or rub], then use a dry towel to soak up the excess water from the wig. Let your wig dry naturally. You should place it in a well ventilated place away from direct sunlight. Exposing your wig to direct sunlight can damage it. You can also apply oil to your wig before air drying to add shine and moisture and protect the wig.

Style your human hair wig

Letting your human hair wig dry on a wig stand is recommended as this is a gentler method and also helps preserve the natural fibers in your wig. Once your wig is dry, you need to style it. You can use heated styling tools such as flat irons, curlers, and hair dryers.

One of the best things about human hair wigs is that they are quite flexible when it comes to styling. Since it’s like your natural hair, you can blow-dry, heat, or curl it as needed. You can choose to wear your curly human hair wig today and straighten it tomorrow to make it look different. It all depends on your needs. Also, you can style human wigs from the comfort of your home. Therefore, you do not need to spend more money to frequent the salon.

Styling Tips for Human Hair Wigs

If you want to style your human hair wig, you can use a curling iron or a flat iron on low heat. You can also use a medium setting electric roller.

Avoid using curlers or hair straighteners too often. This can make your wig break or dry easily.

Do not use hairspray, such as ice water, to stain your human hair wig. It can make your wig too greasy and easy to get dirty.

If you want to wear your wig, don’t tie the extensions too high.

Always keep your wig wet.



After styling care for human hair wigs

Here are some tips that can help you keep your human hair curly wigs healthy and beautiful.

Keep your human hair out of direct sunlight. Sunlight can damage your human hair wig and cause it to fade. As it fades, your wig will look pale and ugly. This is why you should always keep your wig out of direct sunlight.

If you want to avoid hair loss, ponytails or breakage, please do not wear your wig in bed.

You must store your wig in the wig holder. Many people generally make the mistake of storing their wigs in a drawer, mistakes that can damage their wigs as they can disrupt the curl pattern or cause the wig to tangle. This can also cause the wig cap to lose its shape. This is why you should only store your wig on a wig stand or on the head of a mannequin when you are not wearing it.

If you want your human hair wig to retain its shine, texture and color, avoid using chlorinated water, hot water or sea water.

Last thought

Having a nice and beautiful human hair wig is a must for every woman. This is because these wigs look natural and enhance beauty. But the key to making your human hair last longer and maintaining its beauty is taking care of it. If you apply the tips above, your human hair wig will look as beautiful and shiny as it should be.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

