7,8-Dihydroxyflavone (7,8-DHF) is gaining increasing popularity due to its many benefits. However, before you jump on the bandwagon of consuming 7,8-dihydroxyflavone powder, you must understand what it is, its benefits, and its contradictions.





What Is 7,8-DHF?

7,8-dihydroxyflavone powder or Tropoflavin powder is a natural compound. It is a flavonoid compound produced by several plants. The weed Tridax procumbens (coal buttons or tridax daisy) and the tree Godmania aesculifolia are among many plants that produce tropoflavin. It was discovered while searching for molecules that imitate the function of brain-derived neurotrophic factors (BDNF).

BDNF is critical for healthy brain function because it promotes the formation of neurons and synapses (synaptogenesis). In disorders like depression, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and schizophrenia, lower levels of BDNF are found.

7,8-DHF has been shown to benefit brain repair, long-term memory, depression, and neurodegenerative illnesses in rats. Human research, on the other hand, has to begin.

How Does 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone Work?

7,8-DHF activates tropomyosin-related kinase B (TrkB) receptors. They are typical targets of BDNF. 7,8-DHF does so by copying the effects of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).

BDNF has a limited therapeutic effect because of its short half-life (less than 10 minutes). It is also unable to cross the blood-brain barrier due to its large molecular size. 7,8-DHF has an advantage over BDNF in this regard, and it can easily cross the barrier and enter the CNS (central nervous system).

Nrf2 synthesis is also increased by 7,8-DHF. Nrf2 boosts antioxidant proteins such as heme oxygenase 1 (HO-1) as well as DNA repair enzymes like 8-oxoguanine DNA glycosylase-1 (OGG1).

Why Taking Tropoflavin powder Is Gaining Popularity?

Tropflavin powder or 7,8-DHF powder is gaining popularity among the masses. This is due to the people’s claim that by using this powder, they were able to improve their:

Memory

Energy

Learning

Mood

Although there is no scientific evidence backing these claims, and all the effects have been anecdotal, people are consuming the powder to obtain these effects.

Benefits of 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone



The benefits of 7,8-DHF powder are many. Here are some of them.

● Supports Long term Memory:

7,8-DHF has been claimed to make the brain stronger and support long-term memory enhancement by blocking toxic chemicals in the brain.

● Imitates BDNF:

The main function of 7,8-DHF is to mimic BDNF activity and helps in maintaining the functionality of brain cells.

● Maintenance and Protection of Brain Cells:

Tropoflavin is thought to be an effective way to build healthy brain cells that boost cognition and intelligence.

● Makes Mood Pleasant:

Substances that influence hormones released in the brain that influence how we feel are often known as mood. It elevates one’s mood and keeps the thoughts in a pleasant frame of mind.

● Maintain Brain Functioning:

The more we use our intellect, the more powerful it grows. Tropoflavin powder maintains our mental ability and keeps our minds healthy and functioning properly.

Safe Ingredient: Researchers claim that 7,8-dihydroxyflavone is harmless and that it has few adverse effects that are not harmful to people.

Side Effects of 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone



The side effects of 7,8-DHF powder are few but still are there. If you plan to consume the powder, you must know its side effects.

Increased Heart Rate: The 7,8-DHF causes heart rate to increase.

Gastrointestinal Issues: Intake of 7,8-DHF without any food can cause GI issues.

Epilepsy: 7,8-DHF has been linked to epilepsy on a few occasions.

Insomnia

Nausea

Dizziness

Where to Buy 7,8-DHF?

If you are looking to buy 7,8-DHF powder, then you can easily order it online. However, since it affects your brain, you must buy it from authentic sellers. Phcoker is the largest 7,8-DHF powder manufacturer factory in China. It sells high-quality 7,8-DHF. You can check customers’ reviews on their website as well.