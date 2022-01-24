London is one of the most exciting, interesting cities in the world, so much so that hundreds of thousands of tourists find their way to London every year to see the sights. Moreover, a great number of people end up moving to London in order to take advantage of the sort of lifestyle that can be enjoyed when living in such a city.

If you have recently been pondering a move to London, it is important to bear in mind the fact that it does have a reputation for being one of the most expensive cities in the world. There are a variety of factors that go into this, but generally speaking, you can pretty much count on your cost-of-living expenses going up exponentially when you move to London.





The good news is that there are ways in which you can make living in London more affordable. With a bit of creativity and a few adjustments to what you envision for yourself in London, you can keep costs manageable and still enjoy all of the unique aspects of living in this amazing city.

Here are a couple of things for you to keep in mind if your goal is to make living in London more affordable.

Rethink Your Living Situation

Many people assume that the most affordable type of housing in the city of London is that of living in a flat. When you start looking at the cost of various flats across the city, however, you will soon find that you will have to compromise on either the size, condition, or location of the flat that fits your budget.

However, there are other options that you can consider that aren’t exactly along the lines of a typical living situation. For instance, many more people than you might imagine choose to live in boats in the city. There are a number of narrow boats for sale that are ideal for using as your permanent address.

Obviously, living on a boat comes with different rules than living in a house or a flat, so make sure that you know precisely what you are getting into when it comes to insurance and other things. When all is said and done, you can live in a unique manner in one of the most interesting cities in the world.

Cut Out Unnecessary Expenditures

If you are used to living in a house outside of a big city, you likely have a list of standard expenditures that must be seen to each month. However, your list of necessary expenditures for life in the city is going to be quite different.

For instance, when you live in a city like London, it isn’t necessary to own a car. This means that you don’t have to pay for insurance, car tax, or fuel. Before moving to London, make a list of all the expenditures that you will be cutting out of your life when you transition to life in the city. That money can then go towards other expenses so that you can make your new life in London more affordable.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

