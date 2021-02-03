10-year-old author Jayomi Douglas has launched her book, “THE MISFIT,” pioneering the Stop Bullying movement. As a victim of bullying, Jayomi was motivated to write about bringing awareness to the dangers of bullying and to inspire, uplift and motivate others who have been bullied after journaling her feelings and thoughts. She says, “I was being bullied every single day at school and I felt like no one was doing anything about it. The story is about a 10-year-old girl named “Hope” who is experiencing being bullied at school and also at home by her older sister. It is unique because although Hope is a character I created, Hope is me, Hope could be You, Hope Symbolizes that light at the end of the tunnel.”

For more information, please visit the below links. Her book can be found on Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/dp/ B08GVGCSFW/ref=tsm_1_tp_tc or she can send a personalized copy by texting #Themisfit to (215) 201-2711 Instagram:@Jayomi_sky MORE ABOUT JAYOMI Jayomi Douglas is a 10 year-old-born in Livingston NJ. She started school at 2 ½ years old. She currently attends Charter School, Easton Arts Academy in Easton, PA. She excels in all subjects but her strongest subject has always been Reading. Her mom who is a college graduate and former teacher helps enhance her writing skills by encouraging her to keep a detailed journal about her feelings and emotions.

