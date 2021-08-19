Women have a lot of insecurities about their bodies today. But luckily, with a few procedures, they can get what they want on their bodies. So whether it’s a bigger behind or firmer breasts, you can have it all, and professionals like Contour Clinics are delivering on that promise. But that doesn’t mean that all cosmetic surgeries are common for women. Others are more common than others. Here are some of the common cosmetic surgeries, especially for young women.

Liposuction

For women, the idea of having excess fat around areas they don’t want them can be a challenge. And this doesn’t only apply to women alone; men too don’t want extra fat. Liposuction is one of the most common procedures that young women go through to get rid of the excess fat. When you do this procedure, you need to realize that it isn’t a weight-loss technique. Its only purpose is to suck off the excess fat. It should ideally be used for shaping body parts that haven’t responded to workout and other weight loss routines. For most experts, this is one of the safest procedures when it comes to cosmetic surgery.





Breast Augmentation

When you are in your prime years and breastfed a baby recently, your boobs may lose their shape. But, of course, there are also other reasons why your boobs may lose their shape. And this is where most women go for the breast augmentation procedure. This can be used to either return the boobs to their initial shape or even enlarge them. The doctor will use saline implants or even silicone gel to make the breast bigger in this procedure. They can also transfer fats from other parts of the body to the breasts.

Tummy Tuck

There’s a desired shape that most young women want, and this is the hourglass shape. However, to achieve this shape, the tummy needs to be flat. And this is why tummy tuck surgery is one of the most common cosmetic surgeries today. In this case, the doctor will look to remove the excess fat and skin from the abdomen area. This procedure is also known as abdominoplasty, and in 2019, doctors did a total of up to 123,500 procedures.

Nose Surgery

The nose job is another common cosmetic surgery to shape the nose. Most young women don’t like how their noses look, and they would seek this procedure to improve how their nose looks. This procedure can also be recommended by a doctor when there are defects due to accidents or illness. But for most young women, it’s all about changing the nose they don’t like.

Eyelift

As it is known in medical terms, Blepharoplasty is also another popular cosmetic surgery for young women. What it aims to achieve is to get rid of bags under the eyes and puffiness. This procedure is done to make the young woman look more rested. It’s also famous as the subject will look more youthful.

Surgery Is More Common Than Not

Cosmetic surgery is quite common and for a good reason too. It makes the young women look more their age and gives them parts they are proud of. These are just a few of the common cosmetic surgeries that young women are opting for today.

