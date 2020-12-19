INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















COVID-19 has caused so much devastation in the United States and around the world. After everything Americans had to face this year, now they have to prepare for the new realities this pandemic has brought.

1. Lives Lost

One big reality Americans have to face is the loss of life. People are dying every day because of the pandemic. Many Americans have lost someone during this pandemic or know someone who has passed on because of it. This is one of the hardest things to face, but it’s a reality no one can shy away from. People will be mourning this period for years to come, and it’ll be a collective pain. That’s something citizens simply have to cope with.

2. Tax Problems

A lot of people had trouble earning money because things were closed or nearly closed. This has caused cash flow problems for many people, yet Uncle Sam still comes around asking for his cut of your money. While taxes are good since they support the military, road building, and much more, right now paying them can be a problem for some. Many people have been unable to pay their tax debts and might be in danger of going through wage garnishment. If this is you, you need to take steps to rectify this problem before it’s too late.

3. Healthcare Costs

The number of people who are going to need healthcare is pretty high. Some people might need pandemic care, but others might need care because they couldn’t go to the doctor for some time. America is one of the only countries to not guarantee healthcare to its citizens, making things especially hard for the people here. As mentioned earlier, a lot of people don’t even have the money to deal with a medical expense, yet that’s exactly what they’re being asked to do.

4. Homelessness

Another reality many Americans are facing is homelessness. Yes, the government stepped up and tried to pause rent and mortgage payments, but this only delayed the payments. All of these bills are going to be due soon enough, and without much money, people can easily lose their homes or apartments. A lot of people have lost their places and more people might begin to lose theirs. The government hasn’t solved this problem, and it doesn’t seem like they want to.

5. Ineffective Government

The reason Americans pay their taxes like good patriots is that the government uses that cash to provide certain services to everyone. The government hasn’t fully delivered emergency services to Americans during this crucial time. Some countries provided paychecks to their citizens every month to stay home, yet Americans only got one stimulus check. The reality is the government doesn’t want to give citizens the money that belongs to them. People are accepting that they cant rely on the government to get over this hump.

6. Hunger

People are also dealing with hunger. Without jobs or with hours cut, people don’t have enough to eat. Some citizens are going to food banks to try to feed their families, but food banks run out of food all the time and can’t always help. This has put families in dire situations. There’s an increasing number of people who have been caught stealing food from grocery stores because they can’t afford to feed their children. This is a hard reality to come to terms with, but it’s what Americans are facing.

7. Depression

The pandemic has forced people to be isolated. This isolation can hurt the mind and the heart. Some Americans are taking this so hard that they are feeling depressed. You can’t see your family. You can’t see your friends. You can’t even date because of what’s going on. If you look at the news and hear the tragic realities Americans are facing, then you’ll feel sadder. Depression is a reality many are facing, but it’s important to do the best you can to try to fight these feelings, like talking to a professional just to be safe.

These are the realities Americans need to not only face but overcome. It’s important to keep pushing forward as much as possible and rely on loved ones during these unbelievable times.

