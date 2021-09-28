PHOTO: Image via Sky Sports

ARLINGTON, TX – Thanks a efficient and balanced performance in a 41-21 win over the hated arch rival Philadelphia Eagles, it is time to call Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott elite.

Prescott, who returned after suffering a horrific season-ending ankle injury vs. the New York Giants last season, and signed a four-year $160 million contract—with $66 million guaranteed, went 21-26 for 238 yards and three touchdowns during the Cowboys; 41-21 win over Philadelphia.





While those type of numbers don’t exactly scream “elite” in comparison to some of the game’s best in Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson—and dare I even say Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert—Prescott appears to finally be the successor to the much beloved Tony Romo down in Big D.

While he will never be considered the second coming of Roger Staubach, Danny White or Troy Aikman, Prescott is only the second QB in Dallas’s illustrious 61-year history to complete 80 percent of his passes in his first three games, and with a starting record of 44-28 has passed for 18,512 yards (fifth all-time in Cowboys history), completed 66.6 percent of his passes and thrown for 112 touchdowns and only 42 interceptions, with a passer rating of 97.9, per The Football Database.

If the first three games of the 2021 season are an early indication of things to come, then Prescott may also put himself into possible NFL MVP consideration.

For the season, Prescott has already passed for close to 900 yards (878), six touchdowns and only two interceptions. Thanks to a much-more balanced offense led by second-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and a ball-hawking, opportunistic defense under Dan Quinn, that leads the NFL in forced turnovers, Prescott no longer has to shoulder the load in putting up gaudy numbers in games for Dallas to be competitive in.

With each game, Prescott will have a chance to prove why his name belongs in the “elite” conversation, and while it is only close to ¼ of the season, so far, he is making an excellent case to at least be mentioned.

