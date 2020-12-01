Dating: Check Your Relationships

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Being in a relationship can be a wonderful feeling, but do you know how your relationship is doing. There are many instances where couples believe they are having the time of their life, but somehow cannot answer serious questions.

So is your relationship working out? Will your relationship last? Or how to check it is going the right way? If you have these questions or want to test your emotional connection, you are in the right place. We at LiveTray have done hours of research and consulted experts on how you can check your relationship and keep it going for long.

So without further ado, here is the list of eight questions that will help you determine how strong your relationship is.

Are you open with your partner and share each other’s feelings?

With relationships, you always have to step forward. It is not just that you take things for granted, but you have to look forward to moments to express yourself. According to experts, many relationships fail to reach their end goal because partners fail to share their thoughts and feelings.

When you become open with your partner, it helps your partner to relate more with you. The other party sees that you want them to feel for your desires, interests, and values, which undoubtedly helps maintain a healthy relationship. Relying on each other or being close is a good sign that you understand each other. This process enables you to stay positive and develop positive emotions that fuel love and trust in your relationship.

Are you accepting each other the way you both are?

Many relationships suffer a premature end as partners try to enforce changes onto each other. Accepting your partner the way they help you to understand your partner’s needs better. If you try to change or implement things onto your partner, the other person may find your actions possessive, which can ruin your relationship.

Remember that love is never one-sided, so you have to give your partner opportunities to express his feelings. Many couples tend to destroy their relationship as they try to impress their partners by sacrificing their interests. It would be best to make some space for each other and appreciate your partner’s efforts and values.

Do you play the blame game?

Blaming your partner signifies that there is a lack of trust in the relationship. Disagreements arise in any emotional connection, and partners have to solve it with mutual understandings by considering each other’s thoughts and expressions. If you feel that you have done something wrong, you should be the one that should take the blame.

Blaming your partner will make the situation worse and make your relationship head the other way. Partners should try to communicate respectfully and never let negativity and contempt take over the center stage. If these kinds of situations are common in your relationship, then it is time to consult an expert.

Are you or your partner willing to sacrifice for each other?

Relationships sometimes require sacrifices, which means you or your partner needs to be willing to pursue the other’s interests. If you feel you can’t do it or find that your partner is thinking the same way, your relationship is in danger. Sacrificing your needs for your partner is one of the strong pillars of a successful relationship.

So the next time you think that your relationship is heading the right way – ask yourself this question and see if you can answer it or not. It would be best to stay open with your partner and create a needs calendar to avoid negative feelings.

Are you afraid of sharing your insecurities?

A long-term relationship requires trust and compassion between partners to make it successful. However, both of you will have to open up and share each other’s thoughts and feelings to know when to step down. If you feel that your partner won’t listen to your words or takes you for granted, you might see the end of your relationship soon.

Sharing insecurities with your partner helps to strengthen the bond, which is undoubtedly healthy for your relationship. Your partner will help you to sort out your problems and help you overcome the obstacles. If you try to hide your insecurities, your partner might think that you find him not worthy of sharing secrets, which can ruin your relationship.

Do you share your bank and social media passwords?

Although we believe couples should maintain individual spaces, sharing passwords for social media and banks can help develop trust among partners. When you hand over your passwords to your loved one, the other person develops trust and respect for you, which will help in strengthening your emotional bond.

However, we believe this remains a personal choice, but it is rather useful to answer whether you trust your partner with your accounts and are willing to share your password.

Do you agree with your partner less often?

Relationships are tough, and there are instances when you would feel that your partner is doing something wrong. While it is good to have an individual stand on interests and values, it is not always right to think that you are right.

If your answer is no, it is time to have a conversation with your partner and have it cleared. Excessive disagreement will lead to arguments that are not healthy for your relationship.

Do you feel your partner is jealous or controlling?

Negative emotions such as jealousy and cheating are known to destroy relationships, while you may assume that it will pass with time, it becomes more robust with each passing day. If you feel that your partner is developing these negative emotions, your relationship might be in danger, and you should sort it out as soon as possible.

If your answer indicates “no” to any of these questions, your relationship is heading the wrong way. It would be best to have open conversations with your partner as a good relationship doesn’t always stay good.

