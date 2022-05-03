DJ Beachball

A typical DJ dance party can be found in a dark night club within a busy city; however DJ Beachball is performing at events where you’ll find yourself dancing out in nature during a sunrise or sunset. He wants to empower wellness and an epic DJ’d dance party.

The night club feeling of fun and excitement are still present however the club lights are replaced with a beautiful sunset and an unforgettable view from the top of the mountain. DJ Beachball uses the power of music, dance, and community to empower people; with a large inspiration from the emergence of Dance Therapy. DJ Beachball uses both music and dance to create breakthroughs and therapeutic effects. He says “It’s not uncommon for people to attend a DJ Beachball event and cry tears of joy, or leave the event saying that it had changed their life. The format and design of the events are meant to be liberating and empowering: using the science of dance therapy.”





DJ Beachball’s live music wellness events were inspired from his profound experience of Meditation. Music and dance allows us to shift our emotional states to new levels many attendees previously didn’t know were possible. Beachball said “I was going to start empowering others through music events and meditation, however, I didn’t really resonate with the typical meditation classes in a meditation studio. The idea didn’t excite me enough. I didn’t resonate with the typical nightclub atmosphere either. I wanted to combine the two worlds and make meditation exciting and include the excitement of a nightclub in a good healthy fun way. I felt an urge to put my own twist on it.”

DJ Beachball is proud of making music that helps people improve their life. “I hosted outdoor campouts at epic locations and led a sunrise meditation and then DJ’d a live sunrise dance party. It was fun and not a typical meditation class or dance party. It was an experience. It was some Good Healthy Fun. Fun that you knew was good for you. Fun that didn’t leave you with a hangover.”

