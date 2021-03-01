Eating well and ensuring you have a healthy and balanced diet are necessary to lead a healthy lifestyle, but, if you want to lose weight quickly, what can you do? Are there exercises that you can do that will help you burn the fat quicker than others?

There are lots of reasons you might want to lose weight, from medical issues, for which you should seek professional advice, to problems within your job or place of work. Just as no two reasons for losing weight are the same, neither are the approaches that you can take. It is important to remember that some exercises might work better for others and not for you, so it is essential that you are realistic about what you want to achieve, what you will achieve and by when.

Fat Burning Exercises

Quite often high-intensity exercises will help burn off the fat , these are exercises such as spinning and running where you increase your heart rate with intense exercise. A mixture of high-intensity and low-intensity workouts combined is the best way forward to ensure you lose any excess weight and keep it off.

TOP TIP: Try not to depend on pills or supplements to suppress any food cravings you may be having while losing weight. Weight loss is easier to maintain if you do not use any products that you may later become reliant on.

Workout Time

There can be quite a lot of conflicting information around with regards to how long you should exercise for. To answer the question of how long you should workout for you should look at the exercise you are doing now. If for example you are doing 3 x 30 minute sessions a week and not even breaking a sweat then you probably need to up your game and the intensity level to ensure weight loss.

Workout Frequency

How many times a week your workout could be the difference between maintaining your weight and losing weight. You don’t have to work out every day, but, you should be working out enough to ensure you are making a difference to the numbers when you hit the scales. Don’t push yourself too hard as you could injure yourself, which would set your weight loss goals and targets back. Instead focus on working out as often as you feel like it, and working out differently each time.

If for example you focus on high intensity at the start of the week, then get some swimming in midweek, and finish off the week with something more relaxed such as yoga or Pilates. Mixing it up ensures that you are working lots of areas of your body at different times – this way you will probably get the results you are aiming for.

It is important to remember that quick weight loss is not overly healthy or sustainable. So, instead, focus on eating right and exercising well to ensure you get to a weight you are happy with, and that you maintain that weight by making healthy choices.

