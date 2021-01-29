*_Dennis Schwager is a young charismatic entrepreneur who with his selling techniques stole the heart of many young businessmen._*

Dennis Schwager is a young businessman who with his great marketing skills left a mark on the hearts of people. At first, he was uploading the videos on his YouTube channel. The videos were related to water pipes and various tips to sell them. But in no time his extraordinary marketing skills disseminate like ignited fire between the manufacturers. Through this, he got his first client and after that he was unstoppable. Dennis is deeply influenced by his father, he is devoted to his dad for teaching him to live and excel in life. He started his first gig as a dishwasher in a kitchen for 450€ per month. But now he is a proud owner of a million-dollar company called Shisha Cloud. He is solely inspired by the idea to be fully transparent and honest with his customers, which in turn made him an established personality among the people.

Dennis is a man of his terms, for him, his liberty and custody of his life are super significant to him. He believes that this is the notion that drives everyone crazy to make money rather than earning it. His piece of cake, for every entrepreneur, is to understand and read themself. Dennis profoundly speculates that reflection of self, reinvention, and networking is pretty much a crucial skillset to have as an entrepreneur. He was filled with the pleasure of contentment when he bought his first Audi RS6 for 170,000€ with my hard-earned capital. Apart from that, he highly admires Elon Musk and repeats his prominent saying ” Everyone says it’s impossible he replies with I don’t care.” He is a man with hard deeds, his mind is always hustling to find and create new ways to achieve success as an entrepreneur. He just adores driving his R8 and pull up the heat by driving himself. At present, he is having more than 40,000 subscribers on Instagram and almost greater than 30,000 subscribers on Facebook.

Follow him on Instagram@nednis_

