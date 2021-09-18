Pelvic pain is one of the most common chronic pain conditions you will find, especially among women. If your pelvic pain gets too bad, you should visit the best Edinburg gynecology for help.

A gynecologist will be best placed to tell you what is causing your pelvic pain and offer treatments to alleviate it. However, you might not have access to a gynecologist, and even if you do, the pain may sometimes be overwhelming.





The following are some tips to help you ease your pelvic pain:

Pain Medication

An easy and accessible way for you to ease your pelvic pain is to use pain medication. You can get adequate pain medication from any pharmacy or drug store over the counter.

Pain medication such as Advil, Motrin, and Tylenol will help offer temporary relief. You should take them as directed by the pharmacist.

You should be very careful when taking pain medication as it is very easy to abuse them. If you feel like you are getting addicted to the medication, you should look for alternatives.

Apply Heat

A time-tested method of pain relief is applying heat to the area experiencing the pain. When you apply heat to a body part, it increases blood flow bringing necessary nutrients to the site, which causes pain relief.

You should especially use heat when you experience acute bouts of pain in your pelvis. You can use a warm washcloth and gently rub it over the pelvic area. You can also sit in a tub full of water which has been proven to be very relaxing.

If you don’t have a bathtub, a hot shower should do. Pressing a heating pad on your belly should also help alleviate the pain.

Get Active

The last thing you want to do when experiencing acute pelvic pain is moving around, but it will help tremendously. Getting off the couch itself will be a tall order, but if you can do it, you should move.

Taking a walk is the best thing you can do when you experience such pelvic pain. It will increase blood flow across the body leading to pain relief. It will also cause the release of endorphins in the brain, which are often called the body’s natural painkillers.

The point of getting active should be to turn it into a lifestyle. The more activity you include into your lifestyle, the better the chance of reducing chronic pelvic pain.

Relaxation

A lot of inflammation in the body that leads to pain is often the result of mental stress. As they say, ‘where the mind goes, the body follows.’

Therefore, you should try adopting some stress relief practices which will help you with pelvic pain in the short and long term. One of the most effective relaxation practices is meditation. Meditating whenever you have a session of intense pain and making it part of your lifestyle will be beneficial.

Yoga is another practice that can help alleviate pelvic pain. Stretching the pelvic area will increase blood flow and offer relief from the pain. Breathing exercises will also help calm the mind whenever you experience pelvic pain.

Dealing with pelvic pain is not easy, and you need all the help you can get. The above are only a few ways you can ease the pain in the short and long term. Visiting a gynecologist will be the best option in the long run.

