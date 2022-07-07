Kids who are 6 years and older can use the sauna. It is a great option for stress relief along with strengthening the immune system and preventing infections. ADHD (9.8%), anxiety issues (9.4%), behavior problems (8.9%) and depression (4.4%) are commonly diagnosed mental disorders in American children. But the good news is that sauna heat therapy alleviates depression, boosts mood and calms down anxiety. It lowers cortisol levels, helps release beta-endorphins to relieve pain and produces more euphoric hormones. This is particularly crucial since the ongoing grief, uncertainty, helplessness and lurking fear of the COVID-19 pandemic have weighed heavy on little ones.

The wellness benefits of a sauna are a right fit for your children. But responsible parents must take a few safety measures to assure a comfortable experience. For instance, the child must be of the right age. It is because younger kids are not able to regulate body temperatures as well as adults can. Below are a few other factors and guidelines to consider.





Short Sessions

Start with 3-5 minutes on a lower or middle bench. Don’t let them use the sauna for more than 15 minutes at a time since one may risk dehydration. Dizziness, low blood pressure, nausea and heat-stroke are common as well. Experts say that the sessions are not for ticking off time. Beginners must avoid staying inside for more than 5-10 minutes at a time. Anyone in their mid-teens can use the sauna for up to 15 minutes. But if the child feels hot, make sure they leave the sauna right away. This can be followed by a shower or plunge in kiddie pools and basins under supervision.

Appropriate Attire

The golden rule is to wear as less clothes as possible. This makes sure every part of the body is benefitting from the heat. Kids can wear simple loose-fitting cotton clothes that are perfect for relaxation. The material allows the skin to breathe and absorb excess heatwave. Avoid tight underwear or swimsuits. Cotton towels and bathrobes are ideal as well. Shoes are a big no-no since the tiles inside can be slippery.

The child must not be wearing metal jewelry that heats up and may hurt and burn. Do not apply creams and lotions since they tend to clog pores and prevent the skin from breathing well. Going nude to the sauna is the most hygienic choice to enjoy the ultimate benefit of sweating. But keep these tips in mind that can help respect the child’s privacy while helping them enjoy the best of what a sauna can offer.

Image Source

Constant Supervision

A report on sauna fatalities occurring in Finland between 1990-2002 found that the annual rate was less than 2 per 100,000 inhabitants but the cause of death in 25% was due to overheating. Studies say that 50% of deaths were under alcohol influence and 51% of the cases were natural deaths. So, sauna alone cannot be exclusively blamed for the mishaps and these are exceedingly rare in America. Yet it is necessary to take strict precautions with kids around to avoid burns, falls and slips. They must know of the hazards involved to be able to protect themselves in case the parent is not looking. Children with excessively sensitive skin types should avoid sauna to prevent irritations.

Rehydrate and Replenish

Two glasses of cool water before and after the sauna is highly recommended. Fluids leave the body in the form of sweat that triggers confusion, dry mouth and light-headedness. Being well-hydrated keeps the child healthy and helps reap the benefits of the hot bath. Experts recommend that as a general rule, all sauna users must drink 3 pints of water over the course of the session. Besides reducing the risks of severe dehydration, liquids can keep the body from overheating (raising the core temperature by 2-3 degrees) and unclear thinking. It can also maximize perspiration and remove plenty of toxins each time.

Sauna bathing is safe. But children with heart ailments like an atrial septal defect, aortic valve stenosis and CAVC must consult the pediatrician first. Further, they should never be left alone inside. Consider infrared saunas for kids since the temperature usually does not get as high and they may be able to spend time without complications.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...