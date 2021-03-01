Insomnia is a common problem. While in Germany only 5.7 percent of people suffer from insomnia, this number is far greater in many other European countries. For example, in France, this number stands at 19 percent, which is almost one in five people. While most people tend to view insomnia as a complete inability to sleep, the condition can take a multitude of forms.

Insomnia can encompass difficulty falling asleep, waking up at odd hours and waking up too early in the morning. If this sounds familiar, here are a few tips from a lifestyle expert from TheCBDScouts to help you stop tossing and turning.

Limit Alcohol and Stimulants

Both nicotine and caffeine are stimulants, so it is a good idea to keep those substances to a minimum. If you absolutely have to, drink your coffee before noon and abstain for the rest of the day (keep in mind that the half-life of caffeine is approximately five hours). And don’t forget that chocolate, cacao and drinks like coca cola also contain caffeine. While alcohol can be a sedative, it can affect the quality of your sleep and increase the number of times you wake up throughout the night.

Reduce Your Stress Levels

Many of us start ruminating as soon as we get into bed. And, let’s face it, going over the day’s events and anticipating the day ahead is unlikely to help us fall asleep. So why not get the worrying out of the way during the day. It is a good idea to set aside a certain time of the day to write down your observations about the day and goals for the following day. Meditation, and activities such as reading or listening to music, can also help you wind down before bedtime. In addition, taking CBD oil or drinking a cup of chamomile tea can also be good solutions for alleviating anxiety and insomnia.

Make Your Bedroom Into an Oasis

Your bedroom should be your sanctuary. As such, it is vital that your sleeping quarters are comfortable and inviting. Your bed shouldn’t be overly soft or firm, particularly since the wrong type of mattress can lead to both bad sleep and back problems. Make sure that your bedroom is not overly hot or cold, and minimize any light sources. In addition, if noise is an issue, download a white noise up or invest in good quality ear plugs.

Establish a Regular Sleep Pattern

Getting up and going to sleep at the same time each day sets your body’s internal clock to follow a regular sleep-wake cycle. This should also be done on weekends, even if you are tempted to sleep late to make up for insufficient sleep during the week. Napping during the day is a big no-no, since it can make it a lot harder to fall asleep later at night.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

