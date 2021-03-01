Adding extra cash to your wallet in 2021 is not as hard as it may have been ten years ago, which is primarily thanks to the internet. You would be surprised by the number of money-making schemes out there, from selling old technology to taking surveys, there are many opportunities to make extra cash, even from the comfort of your own home. If you want to know the quick and easy ways to make extra money in 2021, then keep reading.

Car Title Loan

Making money has never been easier when you use your car as collateral. It is a straightforward process in which a lender will hold on to your car title and loan you a sum of money that you pay back in a set agreement. Click here if you want to know how to do quick cash car title loans in fort worth tx and how to implement it.

Sell Unwanted Belongings

Whether you have a drawer full of clothes you do not wear or an old laptop you never use, you can use your unwanted belongings to make quick and easy cash. Marketplaces such as Craigslist and Poshmark are suitable places to advertise your belongings, as people actively search for specific items which you may be trying to get rid of.

There may be a technology store local to you that buys used or broken pieces of technology such as phones, which you could also consider.

Take Surveys

If you have spare time in the day to make some extra cash, online surveys from market research companies often enable you to make money. As tedious as filling out surveys may sound, you will be getting paid to share your opinion, which cannot be that much hard work. Although the pay is not great, as you can expect to earn an average of $5 an hour, it is still a legitimate and straightforward way to make extra cash if you need it.

Enter Competitions

There are thousands of competitions out there that you could enter, often which you can enter for free and have the chance of winning grand prizes, such as the latest iPhone or a new car. Although you are not guaranteed to win, you are still giving yourself more chance to gain extra cash than if you did not enter.

Set up a Shop on Etsy

Etsy is a popular marketplace for small businesses and is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who would like to make extra cash from their talents. Whether you paint or make personalized gifts, you can sell your items to interested customers on the site for a desired fee.

Work Extra Hours

One of the more obvious ways of making quick, extra cash this year is by taking on more hours at work if you can do so. Extra hours are not always available to everyone, and it often depends on your job role; however, if extra hours are available, you should consider taking them if you are in a situation to do so. A few extra hours here and there could make a lot of difference to your wallet by the end of the month.

