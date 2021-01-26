According to Canada’s Food Guide, adults should get a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate to strenuous aerobic activity a week. However, we all know that this is not always possible. Whether you are suffering from an injury or simply don’t have the time to hit the gym, missing out on a few workouts can have a surprisingly big effect on your body and mind.

The best way to stay healthy when you simply can’t make it to the gym is through incorporating more physical movement into your routine. It should go without saying that a healthy diet also plays an important role in maintaining your health and fitness level. Here are a few tips to keep you feeling good when you can’t make it to the gym.

Eat a Healthy Diet

To get all the nutrients your body needs to stay healthy, make sure that you are getting enough fruit and vegetables in your diet. Ideally you should be having between five and seven servings of vegetables, such as carrots, cabbage or broccoli, each day, say brain leaders from supplementnation.CA, a website dedicated to promoting nutritional health. “Carb-rich foods, such as bread or pasta, should account for around a third of your diet. If you can, also select whole-grain options. Other good sources of carbs include sweet potatoes, beans and oats. For protein, eat fatty fish, nuts and chicken breast.”

Stay Away from Junk Food

Try to stay away from fatty meats that contain saturated fats, as well as deep fried or processed foods. Junk food and carbonated drinks are also a big no – no, as they are usually high in sugar and other nasties such as preservatives. Also consider skipping foods high in fat and low in nutrients, such as sweets and desserts.

Incorporate Physical Activity Into Your Daily Routine

It is surprisingly easy to fit physical activity into everyday tasks. If your office or the grocery store where you always shop are not too far from where you live, try to walk or cycle there instead of driving or taking public transport. If these places are far from your house, why not get off the bus a stop early and walk. If parking, pick a spot relatively far from your destination. In addition, whenever possible, opt to take the stairs rather than an elevator.

Incorporate Physical Activity Into Your Work Routine

If you have a desk job, try standing up every half an hour or so to stretch or go for a short walk. Why not set your alarm to remind you that you are due for your small dose of exercise. You can also swap your office chair for a balance ball to strengthen and tone your core muscles while you work. When it comes to breaks, why not stroll while you eat your lunch. This can be a particularly appealing option for those who work near a park.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

