Laser Hair Removal Santa Monica – What to Expect

Body hair is normal, but many people feel uncomfortable and embarrassed and turn to shaving, waxing, epilating to obtain smooth skin. However, all these methods are temporary, have certain side effects like cuts, bruises, and burns as well as cost more money in the long run. Then what is the most effective treatment to remove unwanted hair? The answer is laser hair removal. It has changed the lives of many people, both women, and men, who are unhappy with the amount of unwanted hair on their bodies. Laser hair removal is the safest, fastest, and comfortable procedure for hair-free smooth skin. It provides long-lasting and hassle-free results; thus, many people are now turning to laser Laser Hair Removal Santa Monica.

However, before you turn to this procedure it is necessary to know more about the things to expect to ensure that laser hair removal treatment offers the best and safest results.

The laser machine is used to remove unwanted hair. It works by damaging the root of the hair. The laser machine emits a beam of highly concentrated light onto the hair. The hair root absorbs this light and transforms into heat energy thus destroying the hair follicle and further, the hair growth stops. The doctor also checks for patient health history to ensure that there are no contraindications with the treatment. This treatment works best when hair is in an active growth cycle, which is why multiple sessions are required for effective results.

Things to Do Before the Treatment

There are a few things that you should know before going for a laser hair removal Santa Monica procedure.

Laser hair removal is a cosmetic procedure and therefore is governed by strict regulations. Before booking the treatment, always check if the technician is well trained and qualified as well as uses an FDA approved equipment.

Check whether the laser can treat your skin type. If you have a darker skin tone, during an initial appointment ask that the laser the spa uses can treat dark-skinned individuals.

Avoid sun exposure for two to three weeks before the treatment as the laser is ineffective in treating tanned skin and may cause complications.

The laser targets the root of the hair, so avoid waxing, epilating, or use of depilatory creams. Instead, shave the area 12 to 14 hours before the procedure as it reduces the risk of burns.

Avoid chemical peels and other laser treatments 2 weeks before the procedure.

Stop applying AHA, BHA, and other creams for 7 days before the procedure.

Do not perform any physical activity or take a hot shower within 2 hours before the laser hair removal treatment as it increases body temperature.

During the Treatment

During the laser hair removal treatment, the aesthetician will

Clean and shave the treatment area. Depending on the patient’s skin, target area, and hair type, the type of laser frequency used will be determined.

Numbing cream is applied to the target area to minimize the discomfort. The laser is slightly moved over the body’s target area and you might feel slight discomfort, similar to a rubber band snapping on the skin.

Each person receiving a laser hair removal treatment will wear protective eyewear to protect the eyes from laser damage. The areas not to be treated will be covered with clothing.

After Care

Once you are done with the laser hair removal Santa Monica treatment, the aesthetician will apply an ice pack or anti-inflammatory cream to help manage redness and pain associated with the treatment.

In the next few weeks, you will notice a slower or reduced amount of hair growth, as well as smoother skin with the absence of stubble.

Your aesthetician will instruct you to do a few things to speed up your recovery after undergoing laser hair removal. These include:

Not to expose the treated area to the sun for 7 days. Apply SPF 30 or above sunscreen to protect the skin from sun damage.

If blisters occur, do not puncture them, apply topical antibiotic until healed.

Avoid using makeup, perfumed skin products, and skincare products with retinol immediately after treatment.

Gently exfoliate the treated area to remove dead skin cells and minimize the risk of ingrown hair.

After a single session, you can expect to see a 30% reduction in hair growth. It typically takes between three and eight sessions for the best results.

One must also have realistic expectations with the laser hair removal treatment.

These are a few things you can expect with a laser hair removal procedure. If you are looking to get laser hair removal Santa Monica, then schedule your appointment with Westside Face today.

