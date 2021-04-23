Many people these days are interested in finding the most lucrative ways of growing their wealth. While there was once a time when placing your funds in a savings account at your local bank was the obvious and safest option, the interest rates offered by banks these days are less than desirable. This has led to an increased interest in the world of investing.

Although there is no such thing as a risk-free investment, there are certainly options out there that offer minimal risk with high return potential. From the stock market to agriculture, the possibilities to expand and build your investment portfolio are many.

One popular option for investors, even those who have very little experience, is that of real estate. This is an area of investing that offers multiple possibilities that range in risk level. While the general premise of high risk, high reward definitely applies to real estate, there are plenty of options for those looking to start with low risk.

If you are interested in learning more about how to start investing in real estate, here are a few things that you should know about the different options that exist.

Hands-On Options

While many investments are more passive in nature in that once you select your investments, you simply sit back and wait to see a return; there are some real estate investment opportunities that are more hands-on. For instance, you can purchase a property to flip for a profit by renovating it yourself. You might also choose to become a landlord and purchase properties to rent out for a profit.

With either option, you will essentially get out of the experience that you put into it. Flipping houses requires some serious elbow grease, and you will want to oversee the project in its entirety. The same applies to renting out properties. You will need to have the time to oversee your properties and ensure that everything is held to a high standard.

Investing in real estate by acquiring properties for such purchases can be daunting. The good news is that you don’t have to have the fund to purchase properties outright when you intent to flip or rent them. You can consider taking out private money loans in order to get things going.

The Passive Approach

If getting hands-on with your real estate investments doesn’t sound like a good option for you, there are ways of getting involved in real estate without having to do all the heavy lifting. You can even invest in rental properties without having to act as a landlord by becoming part of a real estate investment group.

There are also ways in which you can connect with real estate developers who are planning a particular commercial or residential project. There are real estate investment platforms that work somewhat like crowdfunding for such projects. You can invest the amount that you are able into a project and let the professionals go to work.

