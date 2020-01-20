More Information About Periodontal Therapy Procedures

It is not necessarily true that we automatically lose teeth when we age. If you maintain proper oral hygiene and attend frequent oral examinations and professional teeth cleanings, the chances are favorable for you to keep your natural teeth for as long as you live.
That entails not only taking care of the teeth but the structures that are surrounding them as well (tooth-supporting bone and gums). Gum disease that is a bacterial infection can threaten your supporting tissues.
This is why dentists are always checking for early signs that patients can easily overlook. When the symptoms become evident, periodontal therapy might be suggested. Periodontal treatment can take on different forms, but the aim is always to reinstate diseased tissues to health.
Periodontal (gum) disease can extend from the gums to the bones that are supporting the teeth, which may lead to tooth loss in severe instances. There are highly efficient therapies to help combat this, ranging from deep cleanings (scalings) that remove calculus (tartar) and plaque from underneath the gum line, to surgical repair of lost bone and gum disease.
What Are Periodontal Therapy Procedures?
Periodontal therapy entails both non-surgical as well as surgical techniques for restoring health to the tissues, which is supporting the teeth (bone and gums) and avoiding tooth loss. They include:
●Gum grafting – It may be necessary in some cases to replace sections of lost gum tissue for the tooth roots to remain sufficiently protected. This is performed by taking healthy gum tissue from one particular area in the mouth and transferring it to where it is required, or by utilizing laboratory-processed donor tissue.
●Root planning and scaling – these deep-cleaning therapies are the top options for controlling gum disease. Calculus and plaque get removed from underneath the gum tissues, utilizing ultrasonic instruments or hand scalers.
●Periodontal plastic surgery – when used for describing surgery, the term “plastic” suggests any reshaping procedure performed by dentists from institutions such as Solid Smiles for creating a more pleasing appearance of the gum tissues.
●Periodontal laser treatment – removing the diseased gum tissue employing lasers can provide benefits over traditional surgery like less discomfort as well as gum shrinkage.
●Crown lengthening surgery – a surgical treatment in which tooth structure that is covered by bone and gum tissue may require to be exposed either for securing a new dental crown or for cosmetic motivations (making teeth appear longer and exposing fewer gums).
●Dental implants – the preferred method today for tooth replacement is titanium dental implants, which are placed underneath the gum line and in the jawbone with minor surgical procedures. The implant is attached to a realistic-appearing dental crown that is noticeable above the gum line and identical to natural teeth.
Keeping Your Teeth Healthy
Dental plaque is typically the main reason for periodontal disease; therefore, it is vital to remove it each day with proper flossing and brushing. Avoid scrubbing that may lead to receding gums. The appropriate techniques can be shown to you by your dentist if you have any concerns. Some areas can’t be reached with flossing and brushing, and that’s why a professional dental cleaning twice yearly is recommended.
