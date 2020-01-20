Home>#INSCMagazine>San Francisco 49ers Are Heading To The Super Bowl After Dominating The Green Bay Packers
#INSCMagazine Featured Front Page NFL San Francisco 49ers Sports Spotlight

San Francisco 49ers Are Heading To The Super Bowl After Dominating The Green Bay Packers

20 Jan 2020
500
Post Views: 85

The San Francisco 49ers threw the football only eight times, ran for 285 yards,  put up 37 points and dominated the Green Bay Packers. Setting up their trip to the Super Bowl to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the 49ers there weren’t many blemishes. A three and out on their opening drive, a near interception thrown by Jimmy Garoppolo and Tevin Coleman being lost to injury were in the first half. Raheem Mostert dominated running the football in the absence of Coleman. He set a 49ers record for most yards on the ground (regular season or post season) with 220 yards. He also found the end zone four times.


Defensively the 49ers made Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable in the pocket. Their best drive of the first half came with a little under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, yet resulted in a fumble on a bad snap that got recovered by DeForest Buckner. While San Francisco got held to a field goal, three plays later Emmanuel Moseley came up with an interception.

Mostert scored his third touchdown of the first half on an 18 yard run. The 49ers led 27-0 at the half.

The Packers opened with their best drive of the game which took over six minutes and resulted in an Aaron Jones touchdown reception. It didn’t take the 49ers long to respond with the running game as Deebo Samuel picked up 43 yards on two carries and Mostert capped the drive off with a 22 yard touchdown run.

Green Bay responded again with another scoring drive. Highlighted by a 42 yard completion to tight end Jimmy Graham. Jones easily scored on the next play.

After an onside kick that got recovered by San Francisco. The defense of the Packer held and forced a three and out. Davante Adams beat Richard Sherman on an incredible throw by Rodgers resulting in a 65 yard gain. Several plays later Jace Sternberger came up with the touchdown reception after he lost linebacker Fred Warner in the end zone. The score now 34-20.

On the ensuing possession for the 49ers, tight end George Kittle caught his only pass of the game which went for 19 yards. San Francisco went back to running the football and Green Bay spent all of its three timeouts. Robbie Gould hit his third field goal of the game to push the lead to 17.

Even though Rodgers got sacked by Arik Armstead the Packers were able to pick up a first down on 4th and 13. Sherman ended up sealing the victory with an interception on a deep pass that looked similar to the one he got beat on previously.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions following the game.

 

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Facebook Comments

Steven Resnick

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine Instagram Social Media

Social Media: How To Buy Instagram Likes In 2019

@TheInscriberMag
If you are trying to get an audience base going on Instagram, you will be facing some intense competition from
NBA Sports

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online

Robert D. Cobb
Welcome back my Knicks and Wizards fans... Carmelo Anthony will lead the Knicks against John Wall and the Wizards. PLEASE NOTE:
Entertainment Featured Front Page Movies Spotlight Uncategorized

Entertainment: Sony And Marvel Cast Asa Butterfield To Play Spider-Man

Robert D. Cobb
Production on Captain America: Civil War is in full swing and it will mark the first film appearance of Spider-Man

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.