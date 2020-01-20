San Francisco 49ers Are Heading To The Super Bowl After Dominating The Green Bay Packers

The San Francisco 49ers threw the football only eight times, ran for 285 yards, put up 37 points and dominated the Green Bay Packers. Setting up their trip to the Super Bowl to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the 49ers there weren’t many blemishes. A three and out on their opening drive, a near interception thrown by Jimmy Garoppolo and Tevin Coleman being lost to injury were in the first half. Raheem Mostert dominated running the football in the absence of Coleman. He set a 49ers record for most yards on the ground (regular season or post season) with 220 yards. He also found the end zone four times.

Defensively the 49ers made Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable in the pocket. Their best drive of the first half came with a little under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, yet resulted in a fumble on a bad snap that got recovered by DeForest Buckner. While San Francisco got held to a field goal, three plays later Emmanuel Moseley came up with an interception.

Mostert scored his third touchdown of the first half on an 18 yard run. The 49ers led 27-0 at the half.

The Packers opened with their best drive of the game which took over six minutes and resulted in an Aaron Jones touchdown reception. It didn’t take the 49ers long to respond with the running game as Deebo Samuel picked up 43 yards on two carries and Mostert capped the drive off with a 22 yard touchdown run.

Green Bay responded again with another scoring drive. Highlighted by a 42 yard completion to tight end Jimmy Graham. Jones easily scored on the next play.

After an onside kick that got recovered by San Francisco. The defense of the Packer held and forced a three and out. Davante Adams beat Richard Sherman on an incredible throw by Rodgers resulting in a 65 yard gain. Several plays later Jace Sternberger came up with the touchdown reception after he lost linebacker Fred Warner in the end zone. The score now 34-20.

On the ensuing possession for the 49ers, tight end George Kittle caught his only pass of the game which went for 19 yards. San Francisco went back to running the football and Green Bay spent all of its three timeouts. Robbie Gould hit his third field goal of the game to push the lead to 17.

Even though Rodgers got sacked by Arik Armstead the Packers were able to pick up a first down on 4th and 13. Sherman ended up sealing the victory with an interception on a deep pass that looked similar to the one he got beat on previously.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions following the game.

Sherman criticized the Packers for calling Sunday’s Championship a “revenge” game: “They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re gonna be ready this time.’ Like you weren’t ready? Like, do you not take the game seriously?” pic.twitter.com/RCj0Ljnfza — KNBR (@KNBR) January 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I came into the perfect place.” Bosa couldn’t be more thankful for the #49ers veterans on the team who steered in the right direction this season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9THs9G8bFR — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Raheem Mostert keeping it 💯 “I did have a lot of doubters and naysayers. Now I get to tell them. Hey look where I’m at now. You know I never gave up on my dream.” #49ers pic.twitter.com/xtntnnSjjD — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

