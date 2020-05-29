Ms. X : How to Make Virtual Sex Real Fun for your Woman Partner?

Long distance relationships are not as easy as they look. You literally have a relationship with your phone only. It is quite frustrating for couples to maintain such a relationship. Although, video calls have made it possible to have virtual sex. You need some form of physical intimacy for the relationship to sustain and grow. Thus, a lot of couples prefer to indulge in to virtual sex. We will see how to make virtual sex real fun and to keep yourself energised.

However, the girls do feel shy to talk about it. Although, there is nothing wrong with expressing your feelings. Also, if done it the right way, it can give you immense sexual pleasure.

Leave out your face

If you are feeling shy, then leave out your face. Also, it will leave your partner wanting for more. Thus, you can make virtual sex fun and hot with this little trick. This will add some mystery and leave your partner intrigued. It is sexy to chat with a faceless lover. Apart from that, the focus can be on your chest or breasts. This will arouse your lover for sure. Just keep an angle where he/she is able to see your lips. This will even make it hotter. Men who don’t have a partner in their life prefer using Phone Sex Lines to satisfy their sexual needs as it remains discrete and nothing harmful.

Take things gradually

Like sex, even virtual sex needs to be slow and gradual. You cannot jump in to things directly. This might turn off your partner. Even worst, it will not even do anything for them. Do not be very vulgar or sexual. It might creep out your partner. Start with flirting and complimenting each other. Also, take the whole process slowly. Apart from that, understand what kind of things will push the right buttons of your partner. Try talking about those things. You can also use you past sexual encounters with them on the video call, if you have had actual sex together.

Tease them

You can do a little foreplay with your partner. However, the digital foreplay is slightly different. You can send a cryptic text or a picture of yourself partially clothed. This will build their interest in you. A playful voice note is also a good idea. If you have virtual sex date, then do all of this before that. If the time is not decided and it just happens suddenly, then tease them over the video call. This trick will definitely work as your partner will start getting in the mood.

Sexting

You can even sext, if you are not comfortable to speak on a video call. Usually, a lot of people feel confident to type things instead of saying them out aloud. However, be as specific as you can over a text. Avoid generic statements. They will not do for your partner. If you want to steam things between the both of you, then text every single detail. Telling your partner what you would do to them if they were in front of you is a huge turn on for them. You will surely receive a positive reaction from them and it will help you achieve an orgasm faster as well.

Use various sounds

You can use your voice to your advantage during virtual sex. Talk to your partner in a sensuous voice. It will give your partner and you a better cyber experience. Whispering and soft talking will also take things to a different level. It sounds erotic and your partner will get in to the mood quickly. Also, if you are not showing you face, then whisper fiercely. This will definitely make it fun for the both of you as you will get a steamy reaction from the other side as well. You can also make sounds while muffling your pillow or covering your phone.

