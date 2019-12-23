Here’s What You Need to Know About Bacterial Vaginosis

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an inflammation caused by the overgrowth of bacteria in the vagina. This upsets its natural balance, making you more prone to infections. BV is a common condition which usually affects women in their reproductive years, but can still affect any woman regardless of age.

While not totally dangerous, BV can come with serious symptoms and may cause issues especially if you’re already pregnant or are trying to get pregnant.

Causes

Bacterial vaginosis is often attributed to gardnerella vaginalis, a type of bacteria common in the vagina. However, any activity that can promote the overgrowth of bacteria and puts your pH levels off balance may cause BV and other infections. Using products such as douches or vaginal deodorants may alter your vagina’s natural pH level, leading to bacterial overgrowth and infections.

There is still much to know about BV, its causes and how it is spread. For now, it has been determined that it typically affects sexually active women or women who have new or multiple sex partners.

The risk factors for BV include:

Douching

Having new or multiple sex partners

Lack of lactobacilli in your vagina

Using IUDs for birth control

Smoking

Using antibiotics recently

You cannot get BV from sources such as toilet seats and swimming pools.

Symptoms

BV may not always manifest symptoms, but when it does, they are usually the following:

Vaginal discharge that is thin and irregular in color (gray, white, or greenish)

Fishy vaginal odor which can get stronger after sex

Itching or pain around the vaginal area

Burning sensation when urinating

Note that BV is neither an STI nor a yeast infection, although its symptoms may mimic those of the latter.

Treatment

BV can sometimes go away without treatment, but if you experience its symptoms, it’s best to consult with a medical professional. BV can be cured with antibiotics. If you’re prone to recurring episodes of BV, you might try taking probiotics for BV treatment.

There is still the question of whether BV can be prevented or not. With the lack of better understanding of this infection, can be difficult to take surefire measures to prevent BV from occurring. Reducing certain risk factors, however, can still help reduce your risk of developing infections such as BV.

If you’re pregnant and you have BV, your baby may be born prematurely, or may have a low birth weight. Pregnant women with BV should seek medical attention immediately.

If not treated, BV can pose some serious health risks. It may make you more susceptible to getting HIV or increase the chances of passing HIV to your sex partner if you are HIV-positive. There’s also an increased risk of becoming susceptible to getting other STDs such as chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Signs and symptoms of infections are often ignored for fear of being stigmatized. However, putting off treatment may lead to more serious complications, which can greatly affect your daily life. If you are experiencing BV symptoms, do not hesitate to talk to your healthcare provider.

