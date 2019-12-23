Home>Health>Here’s What You Need to Know About Bacterial Vaginosis
Health Women

Here’s What You Need to Know About Bacterial Vaginosis

23 Dec 2019
00
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 2

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an inflammation caused by the overgrowth of bacteria in the vagina. This upsets its natural balance, making you more prone to infections. BV is a common condition which usually affects women in their reproductive years, but can still affect any woman regardless of age. 

While not totally dangerous, BV can come with serious symptoms and may cause issues especially if you’re already pregnant or are trying to get pregnant. 


Causes 

Bacterial vaginosis is often attributed to gardnerella vaginalis, a type of bacteria common in the vagina. However, any activity that can promote the overgrowth of bacteria and puts your pH levels off balance may cause BV and other infections. Using products such as douches or vaginal deodorants may alter your vagina’s natural pH level, leading to bacterial overgrowth and infections. 

There is still much to know about BV, its causes and how it is spread. For now, it has been determined that it typically affects sexually active women or women who have new or multiple sex partners. 

The risk factors for BV include: 

  • Douching 
  • Having new or multiple sex partners 
  • Lack of lactobacilli in your vagina 
  • Using IUDs for birth control 
  • Smoking 
  • Using antibiotics recently 

You cannot get BV from sources such as toilet seats and swimming pools. 

Symptoms 

BV may not always manifest symptoms, but when it does, they are usually the following: 

  • Vaginal discharge that is thin and irregular in color (gray, white, or greenish) 
  • Fishy vaginal odor which can get stronger after sex 
  • Itching or pain around the vaginal area 
  • Burning sensation when urinating 

Note that BV is neither an STI nor a yeast infection, although its symptoms may mimic those of the latter. 

Treatment

BV can sometimes go away without treatment, but if you experience its symptoms, it’s best to consult with a medical professional. BV can be cured with antibiotics. If you’re prone to recurring episodes of BV, you might try taking probiotics for BV treatment

There is still the question of whether BV can be prevented or not. With the lack of better understanding of this infection, can be difficult to take surefire measures to prevent BV from occurring. Reducing certain risk factors, however, can still help reduce your risk of developing infections such as BV. 

If you’re pregnant and you have BV, your baby may be born prematurely, or may have a low birth weight. Pregnant women with BV should seek medical attention immediately. 

If not treated, BV can pose some serious health risks. It may make you more susceptible to getting HIV or increase the chances of passing HIV to your sex partner if you are HIV-positive. There’s also an increased risk of becoming susceptible to getting other STDs such as chlamydia and gonorrhea. 

Signs and symptoms of infections are often ignored for fear of being stigmatized. However, putting off treatment may lead to more serious complications, which can greatly affect your daily life. If you are experiencing BV symptoms, do not hesitate to talk to your healthcare provider.

Facebook Comments

Christine
Christine is an avid writer with expertise in different niches, including sports, fitness, fashion, business, and more. Known for her engaging writing style and in-depth knowledge of the latest trends in all industries, Christine enjoys a decent reader base. Connect with me on Gmail.

Related Articles
Beauty Fashion/Style Women

Beauty: 5 Little Known Mistakes You’re Making with Your Flat Iron

Zahra B.
Getting a salon style blowout at home is no easy task. After all, that’s why you pay the big bucks
Health Health Care

3 Tips to Confirm That Your Coffee is Not Hurting Your Health

Justin Jersey
Many people like to take coffee in the morning, and some like to have it in the evening. It is
Health Health Care

Health Care: 5 Money Saving Tips You Didn’t Know About A Doctor Answering Service

Mike Haynes
A medical practice just like any other business has to make profits to keep it afloat. This requires having strategies

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.