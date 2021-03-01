Your wedding day is one of the most significant days of your life, and you want to make sure it is perfect. The key to perfection is picking a great location, and one of the best destinations that fits the bill is Adelaide Hills. It has got it all, but here are just a few of the great reasons why you should have an Adelaide Hills wedding.

Natural Beauty

At Adelaide Hills, you can immerse yourself in the many scenic spots dotted around the area. Follow one of the winding nature trails and witness cascading waterfalls, lush conservation parks, and picturesque gorges. Go horseback riding to view the magnificent landscapes or take it easy on foot at one of the botanic gardens.

Magical Wedding Photos



With great beauty comes magical photo ops, and at Adelaide Hills, you’re spoiled for choice. There is something simply tranquil about this place that makes it the most extraordinary backdrop for wedding photography. You can pick a national park for an all-natural photoshoot or choose an atmospheric vineyard for a rustic feel. With rolling hills and natural features, there is something to suit everyone.

Stunning Wedding Venue

With so many hotspots, it can be difficult to narrow down the best wedding venue location. For the best wedding Adelaide Hills has to offer, a top choice would have to be the Adelaide Hills Convention Centre. This venue offers breathtaking, panoramic views across the Mount Lofty Ranges, five-star catering, and a wedding team to help you with all the details. It is also a short ride away from Adelaide, making it perfect for guests who want to stay in the city. However, the on-site accommodation allows your guests to enjoy their evening right until the very end.

Year-Round Wedding Season

Whether it’s a dreamy winter wedding you’re after or you’ve got your heart set on a date in the summer, this place caters to all. March and November are the most popular months for marriage in Australia, but when it comes to Adelaide Hills, every month has something to offer. Weddings in winter offer a cool embrace, which is refreshing compared to the stiflingly South Australian summer.

Choose to wed in Spring, and you will be rewarded with signs of new life, such as the vibrant colors of nature in bloom. In addition, the temperature is ideal for an outdoor wedding. Come summer, and you will be greeted with bright skies and beautiful sunshine. The summer months in Adelaide Hills offer warm evenings but also a cool breeze due to the idyllic hilly climate. For gorgeous warm colors and a charming, natural backdrop, pick Fall to have your Adelaide Hills wedding. The weather is cool, and the atmosphere is romantic; a wedding in Fall spells out love.

Foodie’s Paradise

There are over 40 wineries scattered around Adelaide Hills, some of which offering award-winning wines. For wine lovers, they are a place of indulgence, and the tours offer a unique, pre-wedding bonding experience for your friends and family. The Hills is also well known for the local produce. Sample the artisan cheese, German bakes, and seasonal berries. For those with a sweet tooth, head over to one of the artisan chocolatiers for a little bite of heaven.

