Gluten intolerance is a relatively common health condition that doesn’t receive enough attention. Estimates reveal that up to 0.6% of the global population could suffer from gluten intolerances. What’s interesting is this sensitivity afflicts far more women than men.

Dr. Ryan Shelton Zenith Labs, has delved into the research and has come up with an answer.

So What is Gluten?

For all recent publicity surrounding gluten, Dr. Ryan Shelton says few people actually know what gluten is or why it might be bad. The explanation is quite simple.

Gluten is a type of protein found within many grains, such as rye, wheat, and barley. It aids in maintaining the shape of different food items, which is why it’s most commonly found in bread and pasta. It also plays a role in the elasticity and chewiness of various baked goods.

However, according to Dr. Ryan Shelton, not all grains contain gluten as is commonly believed.

Is Gluten Evil?

Dr. Ryan Shelton says that although many people are now going gluten-free, the protein itself is not evil. The vast majority of people can process it without a care in the world. Just one in 141 Americans suffers from celiac autoimmune disease, whereby ingesting gluten will cause serious damage to the small intestine.

The damage is caused by the triggering of the immune response. It prevents the body from absorbing the vital nutrients needed to function.

The only people who truly need to adopt a 100% gluten-free diet, says Dr. Shelton, are those who suffer from celiac disease.

Why Do More Women Suffer from Gluten Sensitivity?

The truth is that incidences of celiac disease have risen dramatically over the last few decades. Although the medical community has yet to conclusively find a cause, most believe it has something to do with the way wheat has been grown and processed.

Dr. Ryan Shelton of Zenith Labs says that although more women suffer from gluten sensitivity, nobody has proven anything conclusively. What’s especially interesting is that women experience far more severe gluten sensitivity symptoms than men.

Evidence may be scant on the issue, but Dr. Ryan Shelton says the current smoking gun could be the differences in hormones between men and women. It could also be something to do with the differences in our digestive systems.

Until more research has been conducted, it’s impossible to draw any firm conclusions.

Should I Avoid Gluten?

If you don’t suffer from any form of celiac disease, you don’t have to give up gluten forever. However, you may find that there are positive health outcomes to giving it up, according to Zenith Labs’ Dr. Ryan Shelton.

Gluten doesn’t offer anything beneficial to human health. It’s something we created to shape our dough and change the texture of many of the things we eat.

Thankfully, if you want to adopt a gluten-free diet it’s easier than ever before to do it. Check out your local supermarket for more information on some of the gluten-free alternatives to your favorite foods.

